Backseat to driver's seat: Rights issues take the wheel after Sebi's revamp

Fundraising through rights issues has picked up after the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) updated regulations came into force in early April.

ALSO READ: Street signs: Nifty 50 In May, four companies raised ₹4,188 crore via rights issues — the highest monthly total since January 2024. Key offers included Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (₹2,996 crore), Lloyds Engineering Works (₹987 crore), Max India (₹124 crore), and Avantel (₹81 crore). In April, Fusion Finance raised ₹800 crore. This month, at least six more rights issues — including UGRO Capital’s ₹400 crore offer — have opened for subscription.