close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Balaji Amines tanks 19%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 results

Hemanth Reddy Gaddam has also resigned as whole-time director & CFO of the company with effect from closing hours on May 2023 to focus on its subsidiary Balaji Speciality Chemicals

SI Reporter Mumbai
Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Balaji Amines tanked 19 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,872.90 as the company reported weak earnings in Q4FY23 and its CFO Hemanth Reddy Gaddam tendered his resignation. 
The firm's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) fell 57.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 55.21 crore due to lower operational income. The specialty chemicals company had posted PAT of Rs 130.85 crore in the year ago quarter (Q4FY22).
In today's intra-day trade, the stock more than halved or plunged 51 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 3,842 touched on September 15, 2022. At 10:02 am; the stock was quoting 12 per cent lower at Rs 2,029, as compared to 0.29 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock has fallen below its previous low of Rs 1,925.05, touched on March 29, 2022.

Also Read

Fashion & beauty platform Nykaa announces CFO Arvind Agarwal's resignation

Balaji Amines slips 6%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q3 results

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on Dr Reddy's, Oracle Financial Services

TCS-led consortium bags advance purchase order from BSNL worth Rs 15,000 cr

5 Adani Group stks freeze at 5% upper limit; AWL, Adani Ent surge up to 8%

Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500

In Q4FY23, the company’s total income declined 39 per cent YoY to Rs 476.90 crore as against Rs 785.41 crore in Q4FY22. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin contracted 493 bps to 20.68 per cent. The fall in the operating margin was primarily on account of degrowth in pharma and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and agro sector.
The management believes the performance of the company will improve gradually in the coming months, and anticipate a return to growth & margin levels similar to those achieved before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in due course, which management think is sustainable.
Revenues from the new commenced plants such as DMC, PG, Ethylamines will start contributing to the company’s top line from coming quarters, which in turn can improve the margin profile of the company from Q1FY24, the management said.
Meanwhile, Balaji Amines informed the exchanges that Mr Naveena Thammishetty Chandra, Mr Kashinath Revappa Dhole, Mr Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali, Mr Amarender Reddy Minupuri and Mrs Vimala Behram Madon have resigned as independent directors of the company from the closing hours on May 20 and Mr. Hemanth Reddy Gaddam has also resigned as whole-time director & CFO of the company to focus on subsidiary company Balaji Speciality Chemicals.
The board has inducted Mrs. Suhasini Yatin Shah, Dr. Uma Rajiv Pradhan, Mr. R. Mohan Kumar and Mr. Adabala Sheshagiri Rao to the company’s board.
Mr. Ande Srinivas Reddy, whole-time director will also take charge as CFO and Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy Nomula has been re-designated as whole-time director, the company said.
Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of Aliphatic Amines & Speciality Chemicals in India, specialized in manufacturing of Methyl Amines, Ethyl Amines, Derivatives of Amines and other Specialty Chemicals.

Balaji Amines

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Balaji Amines Ltd. Markets

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

5 Adani Group stks freeze at 5% upper limit; AWL, Adani Ent surge up to 8%

Adani
2 min read

Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

hybrid funds
5 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100pts; 5 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit

sensex, BSE
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

hybrid funds
5 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100pts; 5 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500

Nifty could enter corrective phase; sell rallies with stop loss at 18,500
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon