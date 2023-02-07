JUST IN
Stock of this smallcap company has zoomed 58% in 6 days on strong Q3 result
Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts
CG Power hits new high on heavy volumes; stock surges 18% in one month
Varun Beverages rallies 7% on strong December quarter earnings
Technical chart: Is this the right time to buy Vodafone Idea shares?
Paytm hits over 3-mth high; surges 28% in 2 days on improved Q3 performance
Decoded: What exactly is a public float and why is it so important?
Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, NDTV snap 8-day losing streak, surge 5%
Tata Steel slips 5% on profit-booking after disappointing Q3 performance
MARKET LIVE: Sensex pares losses to turn flat; banks, realty stocks firm
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Stock of this smallcap company has zoomed 58% in 6 days on strong Q3 result
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Balaji Amines slips 6%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q3 results

The company said the fall in operating margin was primarily on account of de-growth in pharma and API sector

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Balaji Amines Ltd. | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

With markets facing headwinds, hold on to good stocks even when they fall

Shares of Balaji Amines hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,161.35, falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade, after the company reported a weak operational performance in the December quarter. The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 582 bps to 22.14 per cent, with the company attributing the fall in operating margin to de-growth in pharma and API sector.

In Q3FY23, the company's revenue from operations grew 3.48 per cent to Rs 588 crore from Rs 569 crore in Q3FY22. Total sales volumes were up 2.02 per cent at 28,147 MT for Q3FY23 as against 27,589 MT in Q3FY22. Profit after tax declined 17.5 per cent to Rs 83.79 crore as against Rs 101.59 crore in the year ago quarter.

Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines & speciality chemicals in India, specialized in manufacturing of methyl amines, ethyl amines, derivatives of amines and other specialty chemicals.

In the past three months, the stock has declined 30 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. It has corrected 44 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 3,842, touched on September 15, 2022.

However, the management said revenues from the new commenced plants will start contributing to the company's top line from coming quarters, which, in turn, can improve the margin profile of the company from Q1FY24.

"Di-methyl Carbonate (DMC) is used in Pharma and in the production of Polycarbonate and Lithium Batteries – the consumption of which will exponentially grow in India backed by various government initiatives and electric vehicle (EV) industry being a sunrise industry in the years to come," the management said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 15:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.