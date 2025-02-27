Bandhan Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank major beneficiaries of RBI move

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to make a significant policy reversal, by rolling back the excess 25 per cent risk weights on the exposures of banks to non-banking financial companies or NBFCs, as well as Micro-Finance Institutions (MFI) which had been raised in November 2023. This reduction will support growth and improve CET-1 (Common Equity tier 1) for banks.

The November 2023 decision had stressed capital adequacy ratios, creating challenges for banks. The reduction to pre-Nov’23 levels will alleviate pressure, in a scenario where profitability of many mid-sized banks is under pressure due to quality concerns about unsecured