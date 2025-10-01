Banking stocks lift Sensex 716 pts, Nifty 225 as markets snap losing run

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday snapped their eight-day losing streak, led by gains in banking stocks as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled measures to improve credit flow in its monetary policy announcement.
The Sensex ended the session at 80,983, up 716 points, or 0.9 per cent. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,836, with a gain of 225 points, or 0.9 per cent.
Over the previous eight sessions, the Sensex had declined 3.3 per cent and the Nifty 3.2 per cent. The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 3.9 trillion to Rs 453.5 trillion.
The RBI kept its benchmark rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. It also announced 22 additional measures to strengthen the banking sector and improve credit flow.
The central bank proposed removing the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities. It also raised lending limits against shares from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore and for IPO financing from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person. An enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by domestic corporates was also proposed.
The Nifty Bank gained 1.3 per cent, its biggest one-day rise in nearly four months. Fifteen of 16 major sectoral indices ended with gains.
“With capital markets witnessing significant participation from retail investors, and an equity cult gaining traction for sustainable wealth creation for younger generations, the move to enhance limits for lending by banks against shares promises to unlock value for both financial institutions as well as participating equity holders,” wrote Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, in a note.
The RBI also proposed to withdraw the framework introduced in 2016 that had disincentivised lending by banks to large borrowers with a credit limit of Rs 10,000 crore and above.
“This could boost corporate bank credit. Incremental corporate borrowing, including bonds, commercial papers and external commercial borrowings, was around Rs 30 lakh crore in FY25. If we assume 10–15 per cent may come back to the banking system, it has the potential for banks to lend another Rs 3–4.5 lakh crore towards meeting corporate demands, subject to pricing of risks,” Ghosh noted.
Market breadth was strong, with 2,721 stocks advancing and 1,440 declining. HDFC Bank, up 1.5 per cent, contributed the most to Sensex gains, followed by ICICI Bank, which gained 1.7 per cent.
In percentage terms, Tata Motors gained the most, rising 5.6 per cent — its best session in more than a year — after it fixed a record date for the demerger of its commercial vehicle business and projected a robust growth outlook.
“Gains were led by banking and consumer stocks, while autos advanced on the back of healthy sales. Overall, the rebound reflects improving sentiment and hints at early signs of a potential shift in market direction,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.
Investors will now be tracking the September quarter results for further cues.