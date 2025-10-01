Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jain Resource gains 37% on debut; Epack, BMW Ventures end weak

Jain Resource gains 37% on debut; Epack, BMW Ventures end weak

Jain Resource stock ended at ₹318, up 37.2 per cent over its issue price. At the last close, the company was valued at nearly ₹11,000 crore

share market

Jain Resource’s ₹1,250 crore IPO was subscribed over 16 times. The company is engaged in the recycling and manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It was a mixed bag day for new listings, with shares of Jain Resource Recycling surging 37 per cent, while those of Epack Prefab Technologies and BMW Ventures ended below their IPO price. 
 
Jain Resource stock ended at ₹318, up 37.2 per cent over its issue price. At the last close, the company was valued at nearly ₹11,000 crore. Jain Resource’s ₹1,250 crore IPO was subscribed over 16 times. The company is engaged in the recycling and manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Epack Prefab ended 6.3 per cent below their issue price of ₹191. At the last close, the company was valued at ₹1,920 crore. The company’s ₹504 crore IPO had garnered 3 times subscription. Epack Prefab is involved in building pre-engineered steel and prefabricated structures.
 
 
BMW Ventures’ shares closed 23 per cent lower at ₹76 apiece, which values the firm at ₹660 crore. The company’s ₹232 crore IPO sailed through with 1.5 times subscription. BMW Ventures primarily trades in steel products, tractor engines and spare parts.
 
Of the 47 mainboard listings so far in this calendar year, 23 have listed at a discount.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

RBI raises IPO financing limit to ₹25 lakh, loan against shares to ₹1 cr

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 monthspremium

Rupee

Rupee rises to 88.69/$ as MPC holds rates; RBI to 'closely watch' currency

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Market close: Sensex up 715 pts post RBI policy; snaps 8-day losing streak

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Why Sensex rallied 800 pts, Nifty hit 24,850 after RBI Policy; key reasons

Topics : BMW India Market news IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon