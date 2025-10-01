Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RBI raises IPO financing limit to ₹25 lakh, loan against shares to ₹1 cr

RBI raises IPO financing limit to ₹25 lakh, loan against shares to ₹1 cr

RBI has raised IPO financing limits to Rs 25 lakh and loans against shares to Rs 1 crore, a move expected to deepen market participation and boost capital-raising activity

initial public offering, IPO

These measures are expected to enhance participation, especially by smaller investors, ultimately providing a boost to capital market activity.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a potential boost to the primary markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a proposal to raise the limits on initial public offering (IPO) financing and loans against shares (LAS) provided by banks. The move is expected to encourage greater participation by high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and deepen engagement in the primary market.
 
The lending limit for IPO financing will be raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per individual. Additionally, the limit on LAS will increase from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The higher limits will also apply to units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
 
 
“Loans against shares and IPO financing existed earlier but were not revised for many years. It is only natural that these limits be updated,” RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the press briefing.
 
Deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao noted that the banking system’s risk-handling capacity has improved over time and the necessary provisions are in place. “The last revision of the loan against shares limit was in 1998, so considering inflation, this increase is not very significant,” he said.
 
According to the RBI bulletin, banks’ advances to individuals against shares and bonds stood at Rs 9,730 crore as of July 2025, while non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) had extended Rs 22,432 crore as of December 2024.

Also Read

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 monthspremium

SEBI

Sebi bars Man Industries, top executives for 2 yrs over 'fund diversion'

Container Corporation of India (Concor)

Competitive pressures may cap upsides for Container Corporation of Indiapremium

The company had planned a major release of Arattai by November, including new features, expanded capacity and a marketing campaign.

Zoho IPO unlikely soon, hints Sridhar Vembu; focus on R&D initiativespremium

initial public offering, IPO

Elevate Campuses files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹2,550 crore via IPO

 
The RBI has also proposed removing the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities. Furthermore, it plans to introduce a “principle-based” framework for lending to capital market intermediaries.
 
These measures are expected to enhance participation, especially by smaller investors, ultimately providing a boost to capital market activity.
 
“The primary market has been buoyant recently. IPO financing will help upcoming IPOs raise the required capital, giving a new impetus to the capital market,” said Kranthi Bathini, director – equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.
 
The RBI measures come at a time when primary market activity is set to accelerate. Mega share sales of Tata Capital and LG Electronics India are scheduled to hit the market in the coming week, with more billion-dollar IPOs in the pipeline. IPO financing is expected to help boost subscriptions in the HNI category.
 
C R Chandrasekar, chief executive officer (CEO), DhanLAP, said that while NBFCs currently face no such limits in loans against shares, the RBI’s announcement will widen banks’ lending capacity.
 
“As the restriction for banks on loans against shares was Rs 20 lakh, not many HNI customers approached them. They preferred NBFCs, until now,” he said, adding that the facility may also serve as a secondary option for customers who use margin funding from brokers to leverage their stocks for investment opportunities.
 
Industry experts highlighted that under RBI regulations, loans typically cover only 50 per cent of the value of equity shares. Banks and NBFCs hold the pledged shares in their name and release them once the loan is repaid. During the loan tenure, customers cannot sell their shares but continue to receive corporate benefits, including dividends.

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee rises to 88.69/$ as MPC holds rates; RBI to 'closely watch' currency

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Market close: Sensex up 715 pts post RBI policy; snaps 8-day losing streak

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Why Sensex rallied 800 pts, Nifty hit 24,850 after RBI Policy; key reasons

tata motors

Tata Motors stock rallies 5%; fixes October 14 as record date for demerger

Kirloskar Brothers

Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Topics : Markets News initial public offerings initial public offering (IPO) RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon