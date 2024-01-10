Sensex (    %)
                        
Barclays raises target on Europe's STOXX 600 to 510 from 485: Report

The new target represents a roughly 7 per cent upside from current levels

Barclays Plc

Barclays Plc (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Barclays on Wednesday raised its 2024 target for Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 to 510 points from 485, as prospects of central banks cutting interest rates and a "soft landing" scenario plays out. The new target represents a roughly 7 per cent upside from current levels.

Last December, Citigroup said it sees the index at 510 by end-2024, while Swiss lender UBS on Tuesday raised its target to 450 points, roughly 6 per cent below current levels.
 
"The bar for positive surprises has been raised, but fundamentals remain broadly supportive of a soft landing," Barclays strategists said in a note.
 
"So long as disinflation is tracking, we believe the prospect of rate cuts down the road will continue to provide positive asymmetry to equities and prompt cash deployment," they added.
 
Barclays said it sees room for more price-to-earnings (P/E) expansion in Europe, while still expecting mid-single digit profit growth, with the bulk of the gains likely in the second half of the year.
 
However, it noted that while the new target is "reasonable" provided central banks cut rates quickly enough for a "soft landing" of the global economy, the path is "unlikely to be in a straight line."

Topics : Stock Market Barclays European Markets Europe economy stock market listing global stock market

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

