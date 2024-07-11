Business Standard
Bayer Corp, Ashiana Housing record up to 50-fold jump in volume on July 11

Bayer Corp, Ashiana Housing, India Grid Trust, KCP Sugar and SCI among 9 stocks to log over 10-fold jump in daily trading volumes on the BSE on Thursday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

The S&P BSE Sensex was seen trading on a slippery note on Thursday. The BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent or 230 points at 79,707. The overall market breadth, however, was positive with more than 2,100 stocks advancing on the BSE as against 1,660 declining shares.

Among the buzzing stocks in today's trade - 9 stocks on the BSE logged over 10-fold jump in trading volumes when compared to their respective two-week average volumes on the BSE.
Bayer Cropscience recorded an over 51-fold jump in trading volumes, with over 74,000 shares changing hands at the BSE counter so far today, as against its two-week average volume of around 1,450-odd shares.

Bayer Cropscience stock was trading marginally lower at Rs 6,565. The stock hit an intra-day high at Rs 6,619, and a low of Rs 6,536 so far in the day. The company's AMG is scheduled on August 14, 2024.

Ashiana Housing stock rallied over 6 per cent to a high of Rs 428 on the back of over 35-fold jump in trading volumes on the BSE. The stock was trading with a gain of 5.5 per cent at Rs 426. The counter saw trades of around 5.08 lakh shares so far, as against the two-week average volume of around 15,000 shares on the BSE.

Ashiana Housing in an exchange filing on July 06 said it had entered into a development agreement to develop a group housing project on land admeasuring 3.86 acres situated at Jharkhand. The saleable area of the proposed group housing project was estimated to be 4.30 lakh sq. ft.

Similarly, India Grid Trust (REIT) too saw an abnormal 30-fold jump in trading volumes. Around 10.90 lakh shares exchanged hands at the counter on the BSE today as against the two-week average volume of around 36,000 shares. The stock was trading marginally in red at Rs 138.50.

Among others, KCP Sugar, Eraaya Lifespaces, Shipping Corporation of India and GEM Enviro Management saw over 10-fold jump in trading volumes on Thursday on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

