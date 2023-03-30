Benchmark Sensex gains 346 points on firm trends in global markets





Benchmark Sensex rose by 346 points while Nifty closed near the 17,100 level on Wednesday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and firm trends in global markets.Buying in services, realty, commodities and auto stocks also added to the positive momentum.The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 346.37 points or 0.60 per cent to finish at 57,960.09. During the day, it jumped 510.48 points or 0.88 per cent to 58,124.20. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 129 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 17,080.70.Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Hong Kong ended in the green while Shanghai finished lower.European markets were quoting in the positive territory during the afternoon trade. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.38 per cent to $78.95 per barrel.Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,245.39 crore, according to exchange data.