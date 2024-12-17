Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Best Agrolife share price gains 4% on bagging patent from OAPI for 20 years

Best Agrolife share price gains 4% on bagging patent from OAPI for 20 years

The rally in Best Agrolife share price came after the company revealed that it has been has been granted a patent by OAPI for 20 years

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Best Agrolife share price: Agrochemical Pesticide manufacturer Best Agrolife shares soared up to 3.76 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 661 per share on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
 
The rally in Best Agrolife share price came after the company revealed that it has been has been granted a patent by the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) for an invention entitled “Synergistic Pesticidal Composition Against Sucking Pests Complex” for 20 years, commencing June 12, 2021.
 
In an exchange filing, Best Agrolife said, “We are pleased to inform you that Best Agrolife Limited has been granted a patent by the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) for an invention entitled “Synergistic Pesticidal Composition Against Sucking Pests Complex” for the term of 20 years commencing from June 12, 2021.” 
 
 
Best Agrolife Q2FY25 results
 
Best Agrolife reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 94.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs Rs 94.9 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24). Its total income fell to Rs 747.6 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 808.4 crore in the September quarter of FY24.
 
About Best Agrolife

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,000 pts to 80,700; Nifty at 24,350; Bank drags

IPO

Mobikwik IPO listing on December 18: Here's what latest GMP indicates

Premiumswiss

Swiss MFN suspension may raise tax on India Inc dividend

How real is the bear threat?

Market check: Sensex down 930pts, Nifty below 24,400; Airtel, TCS drag

Govt may rationalise urea price, disincentivise chemical fertilisers

Why fertiliser shares zoomed up to 7% in trade on Dec 17; check reason here

 
Best Agrolife is a among the top agrochemical companies in India, recognised for its innovative crop protection and food safety solutions. 
 
Established in 1992, the company has grown to become one of the top 15 agrochemical companies in the country. 
 
Best Agrolife is dedicated to supporting farmers with a wide range of products, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and public health products. Its popular brands, such as CUBAX POWER, CITIGEN, PYMAX, PYDON, THRONE, and DIRON, have earned a reputation for quality and effectiveness in the agricultural sector.
 
The company operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. The facilities have a combined technical manufacturing capacity of 7,000 MTPA and a formulation manufacturing capacity of 30,000 MTPA, ensuring the production of high-quality agrochemical products. 
 
Moreover, the company invests heavily in innovation, focusing on the development of patented molecules and advanced agricultural practices. By prioritising sustainability, Best Agrolife aims to provide farmers with effective solutions that boost crop productivity while minimising environmental impact.
 
At 2:00 PM, Best Agrolife shares were trading 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 652.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.19 per cent lower at 80,779.33 levels.

Also Read

Gold, Gold jewellery

PC Jeweller extends gain for second session, rises 5% after stock split

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why this smallcap realty stock is locked in 10% lower circuit today?

Morbi tiles

Here's why Nitco shares jumped 5% in trade on December 17; details inside

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

8 out of 11 SME IPOs double investor wealth on listing day thus far in Dec

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals

Indoco Remedies plunges 8% after warning letter from USFDA for Goa unit

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY agricultural sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon