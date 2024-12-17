Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indoco Remedies plunges 8% after warning letter from USFDA for Goa unit

Indoco Remedies plunges 8% after warning letter from USFDA for Goa unit

Shares of Indoco Remedies plummeted up to 8.39 per cent at 312 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday deals

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indoco Remedies plummeted up to 8.39 per cent at 312 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This came after pharmaceutical company received a warning letter from the top US regulator USFDA for its Goa manufacturing facility. 
 
“This is further to our notification dated October 11, 2024, for receipt of Official Action Indicated (OAI) status from the USFDA for Plant II & Plant III facility located at L 32, 33 - 34 Verna Industrial Estate Area, Verna, Goa, India (“Facility”). Subsequently, the Facility received a warning letter from the USFDA on December 17, 2024,” the company said in an exchange fling on Tuesday.
 
 
The Goa unit was inspected by the USFDA from July 16, 2024 to July 26, 2024 and was provided the OAI tag, which indicates that a facility is not in compliance with current US drug regulations. A warning letter is typically sent after the regulator is not satisfied with the company’s response to the inspection. 
 
Following the warning letter from the regulator, the company clarified that it remains committed to work closely with the USFDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis. 
 
“We will work with the USFDA to resolve these issues at the earliest. We uphold quality and compliance issues with utmost importance and remain committed to be compliant with CGMP quality standards across our facilities,” it said. 
 
Moreover, the company added that it continues to supply products from the Goa facility to meet its obligations to customers and the patients in the United States of America.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets at day's low; Sensex drops 950 pts to 80,800; Financials, Oil weigh

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty hits all time high; gains 10% in two days; here's why

ipo market listing share market

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP and listing forecast: What to expect on debut day?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Astral, BoM, BDL: 5 mid, smallcap stock ideas with up to 36% upside in 2025

How real is the bear threat?

Market check: Sensex down 930pts, Nifty below 24,400; Airtel, TCS drag

 
The pharmaceutical company reported a 61.40 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 12.79 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 33.14 crore in Q2 FY24.  
 
Revenue from operations fell 15.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 394.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (Q2FY25). Ebitda for Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 5.29 crore, marking a 26.93 per cent decrease from Rs 7.24 crore recorded in Q2FY24. Consequently, the Ebitda margin reduced to 13.4 per cent in Q2 FY25, down from 15.6 per cent in the same period last year.
 
The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 3,040.17 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 36.80 times. 
 
At 12:13 PM; the shares of the company were down 1.16 per cent at Rs 336.65 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.12 per cent lower at 80,835.30 level. 
 

Also Read

Govt may rationalise urea price, disincentivise chemical fertilisers

Why fertiliser shares zoomed up to 7% in trade on Dec 17; check reason here

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma rises on launching QIP at floor price of Rs 2,616.55

cybersecurity laptop working

This Vijay Kedia portfolio SME stock zoomed 949% over issue price in 9 mths

Solar panel, Solar power

Oriana Power jumps 9% after MoU with Rajasthan govt for renewable projects

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Texmaco Rail share zooms 5% on securing order worth Rs 187 crore; details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indoco Remedies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon