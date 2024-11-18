Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bharat Dynamics slips 4% on posting weak Q2FY25 results; PAT down 17%

Bharat Dynamics slips 4% on posting weak Q2FY25 results; PAT down 17%

The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 123 crore as compared to Rs 147 crore a year ago. This implies a decline of 17 per cent Y-o-Y

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Dynamics' share price declined 3.5 per cent in Monday's trade and logged an intraday low at Rs 955.05 per share on BSE. The counter saw selling after the company reported weak Q2FY25 results. 
 
Around 12:05 PM, Bharat Dynamics shares were down 3.18 per cent at Rs 958.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 77,316.61. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 35,129.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,794.7 per share on BSE and the 52-week low of the company stood at Rs 542 per share.
 
 
The aerospace and defense company on Thursday reported its Q2FY25 results after market hours. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 123 crore as compared to Rs 147 crore a year ago. This implies a decline of 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The company's revenue from operations also fell 11.5 per cent to Rs 545 crore as compared to Rs 616 crore a year ago.
 
Meanwhile, Earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 99  crore as compared to Rs 134 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margins stood at 18.1 per cent as compared to 21.8 per cent a year ago. 
 
Bharat Dynamics is an Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) that specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of defense systems and aerospace products. Established in 1970 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics is primarily involved in the production of missiles, launchers, and allied systems for the Indian Armed Forces. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 77,350; Nifty at 23,450; IT, Oil weigh, Metal up

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ACME Solar Holdings hits 10% upper limit as arm secures loan of Rs 3,753 cr

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Shriram Properties down 5% after slipping into loss in Q2; rev down 32%

Nalco rides on London Metal Exchange gains, sees room for more price hikes

NALCO, Hindalco, Vedanta surge up to 9% as China cancels export tax rebates

 
The company is a key player in India's defense sector, focusing on advanced technology and indigenous solutions for national security. Bharat Dynamics manufactures a range of products, including surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, torpedoes, and underwater weapons. 
 
It also produces systems related to strategic defense, such as missile guidance and control systems, as well as providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. 
 
As a key supplier to India's defense forces, Bharat Dynamics contributes significantly to the country's self-reliance in defense manufacturing, reducing dependence on foreign imports. The company has a strong reputation for its research and development capabilities.
 
In the past one year, Bharat Dynamics shares have lost 13.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent. 

Also Read

AA Akash NG

India dispatches first Akash air defence missile battery for export: BEL

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

stock markets

Navratri 2024: 5 largecap, midcap, smallcap stocks to buy for 10% upside

dividend stock

Dividend Bonanza: RVNL, Bharat Dynamics, 73 others to turn ex-date Monday

dividend, bonus issue

Dividend, Bonus: Bharat Dynamics, CSL, 82 other stocks go ex-date next week

Topics : Bharat Dynamics Buzzing stocks Q2 results stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon