Dividend, Bonus Issue stocks:Investors on Dalal Street will closely monitor companies such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Sunteck Realty, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ceigall India, Confidence Petroleum India, and 72 others. These companies are set to turn ex-dividend, establishing the cut-off date for shareholders eligible for upcoming dividend payouts, according to data available on the BSE.

Additionally, shares of Starlineps Enterprises will trade ex-date on September 25 for both a bonus issue and a share subdivision. According to exchange filings, the company has declared a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive one additional share for every share they hold as of the record date. Starlineps has also announced the subdivision of its equity shares, with one Rs 5 face value share being split into five shares of Rs 1 each.