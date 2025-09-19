Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi, RBI in talks to introduce corporate bond index derivatives

Sebi, RBI in talks to introduce corporate bond index derivatives

Sebi is in talks with RBI to roll out corporate bond index derivatives as part of efforts to expand India's debt market and boost retail and foreign investor participation

bonds

In recent years, Sebi has introduced several measures to broaden participation in the bond market.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce corporate bond index derivatives as part of efforts to deepen the domestic debt market, said Ananth Narayan G, whole-time member, on Friday.
 
“Corporate bond index derivatives trading is another frontier in this regard. Good discussions are ongoing between Sebi and RBI, and we are hopeful that we will see progress soon,” Narayan said, adding that aligning the bond market’s platforms and settlement process with equities could help bonds emerge as a stronger investment class.
 
Secondary bond market volumes currently stand at about Rs 1.4 trillion a month, compared with equities where volumes of a similar scale are traded in just a day.
 
 
Sebi had framed regulations in 2023 allowing exchanges to launch futures on corporate bond indices comprising securities rated AA+ and above. However, these products have not gained traction so far.
 
To revive interest, Sebi is now working with RBI on a new protocol for the product’s rollout.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

Need full probe into 'Modani Scam': Congress on Sebi clean chit to Adani

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal pays ₹34.85 lakh to settle front-running case with Sebi

Adani Group

Sebi clean chit in Hindenburg case triggers upto 13% rally in Adani stocks

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Sebi gives Adani group clean chit, dismisses Hindenburg allegations

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Infrastructure sector needs more institutional investments: Sebi chief

 
Outstanding corporate bonds have nearly tripled over the past decade, rising to Rs 53.6 trillion as of March 2025 from Rs 17.5 trillion in FY15. Despite this growth, Narayan noted, the market continues to be dominated by institutional investors such as banks, insurers, provident funds, and mutual funds.
 
“Retail and foreign investors remain on the fringes,” he said.
 
In recent years, Sebi has introduced several measures to broaden participation in the bond market. These include establishing a central database for corporate bonds under Bond Central, introducing norms for online bond platforms, and lowering the minimum investment size for privately placed bonds to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1 lakh.
 
“The broader point is this: developing alternate asset classes is not optional anymore; it is an imperative for sustained capital formation in India,” Narayan said.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex pause 3-day rally weighed by IT, FMCG; Vi soars 9%, Paytm sinks 5%

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Microcap stock Intense Technologies zooms 44% in 2 days on huge volumes

Zomato

Eternal hits 52-wk high as Goldman Sachs lifts target price, retains 'Buy'

share market stock market trading

Sai Life Sciences rises 3% on opening facility for veterinary APIs in Bidar

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO

Epack Prefab Tech IPO opens on Sep 24; here's all you need to know

Topics : SEBI RBI corporate bonds corporate bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon