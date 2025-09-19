Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eternal hits 52-wk high as Goldman Sachs lifts target price, retains 'Buy'

Eternal hits 52-wk high as Goldman Sachs lifts target price, retains 'Buy'

Goldman Sachs says Blinkit's store count could double in the next two to three years, a dynamic which is not being fully reflected in Zomato's current share price

Goldman Sachs Eternal

Zomato (Photo: Shutterstock)

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has raised the target price on Eternal, the parent company of food delivery giant, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage said Blinkit's growth momentum remains strong and its FY27 net order value (NOV) estimates are now tracking 80 per cent and 260 per cent higher than what it had expected 12 months and 24 months ago. 
 
According to Goldman Sachs, Blinkit's store count could double in the next two to three years, driving significant market share expansion, a dynamic which is not being fully reflected in Zomato's current share price. 
 
At 01:50 PM, shares of Eternal were trading at ₹336.9, down 0.3 per cent from the previous day's close of 337.85 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading 0.34 per cent lower at ₹24,336 levels. The stock remained rangebound after hitting a 52-week high, dipping to a day’s low of ₹334.55. In the last two sessions, the stock has gained around 3.6 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3.2 trillion.  
 
 
Additionally, Blinkit's margins are expected to improve by 240 basis points (bps) in the next two quarters, on the back of a stable competitive environment, slower store expansion, and the shift to a 1P model. The segment is likely to reach Ebitda break-even by December 2025, which could be a key trigger for the stock.
 
It also expects a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) acceleration in NOV growth for both quick commerce and food delivery segments of Zomato in Q2FY26, with further upside risks to its estimates if such momentum were to sustain until the end of the quarter. 

Also Read

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal's market cap surges to ₹3.26 trn; ranks ahead of HAL, Titan

stock market, trading, stocks

Domestic MFs flock to Eternal, trim bets on Maruti, D-Mart, NTPC

train, indian train

MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

Zomato

Zomato parent Eternal hits ₹3.16 trillion mcap, overtakes ONGC, Adani Ports

quick commerce India, Amazon Now quick commerce, q-commerce players India, Blinkit Swiggy Zepto Flipkart, Amazon grocery delivery Bengaluru, e-commerce vs traditional retail, quick commerce competition, Amazon Instamart Blinkit Zepto, Flipkart Minute

Amazon expands QCom to Mumbai: Is it a threat to Eternal, Swiggy?

 
In its base case, Goldman Sachs has incorporated Blinkit’s transition to 1P (inventory ownership), which does not impact like-for-like NOV estimates but leads to meaningful increases in revenue estimates. 
 
"We do not raise our margin estimates and rather assume reinvestment in growth, translating into higher NOV estimates (by up to 8 per cent). Additionally, we are further raising our food delivery NOV estimates by up to 3 per cent on the back of continued strength in food delivery MTUs, and expect Zomato’s food delivery NOV growth to approach 20% YoY by March 2026," Goldman Sachs said. 
 
The brokerage has raised its food delivery NOV estimates for Zomato by up to 3 per cent, citing continued strength in monthly transacting users (MTUs). It expects NOV growth in the food delivery segment to reach around 20 per cent year-on-year by March 2026. 
 
While near-term EPS (earnings per share) estimates have been revised slightly lower, projections for the outer years remain strong. Goldman has raised its 12-month target price for Zomato to ₹360 (from ₹340 earlier) and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating, implying a 10 per cent potential upside. Notably, Blinkit now accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the firm’s sum-of-the-parts valuation, it added.
 
In its bull case scenario, Goldman Sachs expects a potential 44 per cent upside for Zomato over the next 12 months, compared to 10 per cent in the base case. “In our bull case, we assume food delivery growth and Going-out scale in line with management guidance,” the brokerage said. 
 
The brokerage also models a higher total addressable market (TAM) for quick commerce, with Blinkit capturing a larger share. It estimates FY30 EPS to be about 30 per cent higher than in the base case, valuing quick commerce at ₹336 per share—roughly in line with Zomato’s current market price.
 
In its bear-case scenario, Goldman Sachs sees a 31 per cent downside for Zomato, valuing the stock at ₹225 per share. “We assume lower quick commerce penetration, reduced market share for Blinkit, and margin pressures across segments,” the brokerage said. Compared to the base case, the implied value for food delivery and other segments is also lower.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex pause 3-day rally; IT, FMCG stocks drag; PSBs outperform; VI up 9%

share market stock market trading

Sai Life Sciences rises 3% on opening facility for veterinary APIs in Bidar

CG Power stock crashes 20% after probe reveals fraudulent transactions

Ambit turns bearish on CG Power, Siemens; ABB gets Buy call; here's why

Stock market falls on profit booking

Sensex trades 500 points down after 2-month highs; here's why

Labs, Science, Laurus

Laurus Labs soars 6% in 2 days, market cap tops ₹ 50,000 crore; here's why

Topics : Sensex Zomato Stock Analysis share market Markets Goldman Sachs Blinkit NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon