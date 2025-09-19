Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sai Life Sciences rises 3% on opening facility for veterinary APIs in Bidar

Sai Life Sciences rises 3% on opening facility for veterinary APIs in Bidar

At 2:00 PM, Sai Life Sciences shares continued to trade near day's high, up 3.15 per cent higher at ₹922.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 82,693.61 levels.

Sai Life Sciences is an integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO).

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Sai Life Sciences share price: Sai Life Sciences shares were buzzing in trade on Friday in an overall weak market, with the scrip rising up to 3.31 per cent to an intraday high of ₹923.80 per share. 
 
What led Sai Life Sciences to rise in a weak market?

 
Sai Life Sciences shares rose today after the company announced the launch of a new manufacturing facility dedicated for veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) production in Bidar, Karnataka.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Sai Life Sciences said, “This is to inform you that the Company has successfully opened Unit VI, a dedicated facility for veterinary API production, in Bidar, India, located alongside Unit IV, the company’s flagship API manufacturing site in Bidar, Karnataka, India (Unit IV Bidar Facility) on September 18, 2025.”
 
Sai Life Sciences highlighted that the facility has been built to the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, ensuring the production of high-quality APIs for veterinary applications. The company said the expansion would enable it to provide scalable and efficient manufacturing solutions to leading global animal health firms.

Krishna Kanumuri, CEO and managing director, Sai Life Sciences, said, “This investment strengthens our ability to meet the growing global demand for high-quality veterinary pharmaceuticals while ensuring the highest standards of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. We are proud to support our innovator partners in their mission of offering reliable solutions that enhance animal well-being.”  
The veterinary API segment offers strong growth potential, supported by rising demand for animal healthcare and medicines worldwide. The company’s latest investment ties into its strategy of building capabilities in niche, high-value areas of the pharmaceutical industry.
 
Backed by over two decades of manufacturing experience, the company is known for its process expertise, operational excellence, and stringent quality standards. Its new Unit VI will leverage advanced technologies, supply chain efficiency, and industry-best safety practices to deliver reliable and cost-effective veterinary APIs.

Sai Life Sciences Q1 results 

 
For Q1FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹496 crore, marking a 77 per cent increase from ₹280 crore in Q1FY25, primarily driven by strong growth in the CDMO segment. Ebitda rose sharply to ₹125 crore from ₹31 crore a year ago, reflecting a 305 per cent jump, while Ebitda margin expanded 14 percentage points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 25 per cent. The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹60 crore during the quarter and invested ₹134 crore towards capital expenditure.

About Sai Life Sciences

 
Sai Life Sciences is an integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO). It partners with more than 300 global pharma and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of NCE small molecule programmes. Founded 26 years ago, the company employs over 3,400 professionals across facilities in India, the UK, and the US.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

