Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Birlasoft shares slip 3% after Roopinder Singh quits as CEO, Americas

Birlasoft shares slip 3% after Roopinder Singh quits as CEO, Americas

As per Birlasoft's official website, prior to joining Birlasoft, Roop was the Vice President and Business Head of IBM's Banking and Financial Services practice in the US

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Birlasoft shares slipped 2.8 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 532.1 per share. The stock declined after the company's chief executive officer, Americas, Roopinder Singh resigned from the company.
 
Around 11:18 AM, Birlasoft share price was down 2.73 per cent at Rs 532.10 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 77,736.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 14,731.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 861.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 532.1 per share.
 
 
"We wish to inform you that Mr. Roopinder Singh, a Senior Management Personnel of the company responsible for the Americas geography as “Chief Executive Officer, Americas”, has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company due to personal reasons, w.e.f. the close of business hours on February 7, 2025," the filing read. 
 
As per Birlasoft's official website, prior to joining Birlasoft, Roop was the Vice President and Business Head of IBM's Banking and Financial Services practice in the US. His responsibilities spanned the entire IBM portfolio including hardware, software, platforms, and technology and business services. He also focused on a portfolio of Cloud-based Digital Transformation offerings across industry verticals.
 
Before his stint at IBM, at Wipro, Roop was the Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Securities and Capital Markets business. Previously, he was also the Global Managing Partner of Wipro's Consulting Services practice overseeing a matrix of advisory services and multiple industry verticals. 

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric share tanks 5% on Sebi's administrative warning; details here

equity trading volumes, share market

Mazda shares hit all time high after fixing record date for 1:5 stock split

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

This 'T' group stock surged 75% in one month; zoomed 660% in 1 year

Pizza Hut

Why Pizza Hut, KFC operator, Sapphire Foods, share fell 5% in trade today?

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Route Mobile shares gain 3% after launching WhatsApp ticketing solution

 
Roop has held senior leadership roles across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific Regions with over 25 years of industry experience. As CEO, Americas and Member of the Executive Board, Roop was responsible for the sustained growth of the organisation.
 
Birlasoft is a global leader at the forefront of Cloud, AI, and digital technologies, seamlessly blends domain expertise with enterprise solutions. The company’s consultative and design-thinking approach empowers societies worldwide, enhancing the efficiency and productivity of businesses. With superior experience in chosen verticals, the company delivers cutting-edge technology solutions, shaping sustainable communities. 
 
In the past one year, Birlasoft shares have lost 23 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

sebi

Sebi asks companies to disclose whistleblower complaints in IPO filings

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts at 77,700; Broader mkts, cons dur, IT, financials drag most

IPO

Quadrant Future Tek IPO Day 2; Strong response continues, GMP hits 72%

Spandana Sphoorty

Spandana Sphoorty soars 15% in weak market on high volume; up 38% in 2 days

Data centres

Anant Raj rallies 7%, hits new high on healthy outlook; zooms 200% in 1 yr

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon