Allied Blenders and Distillers rises 5%; what's boosting investor interest?

The demand on the counter came after the company's subsidiary, ABD Maestro's portfolio, secured accolades for three brands

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers shares rose 4.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹554 per share. At 10:40 AM, Allied Blenders and Distillers’ share price was trading 4.6 per cent higher at ₹554 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 80,940.07.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,495.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹565.65 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹278.9 per share.  

Why did Allied Blenders and Distillers' shares rise in trade? 

The demand on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary, ABD Maestro’s portfolio, secured accolades for three brands. 
 
 
Its flagship Woodburns Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky secured a landmark dual victory—winning both the Grand Gold and the coveted title of Best Revelation Blended Whisky of the Year, a historic first for an Indian whisky on the global stage.

The accolades continued with Pumori Small Batch Gin clinching a Gold medal in the gin category, and Arthaus Blended Malt Scotch Whisky bagging a Silver medal in the highly competitive Scotch whisky category, further cementing the depth of the ABD Maestro portfolio.
 
The 27th edition of Spirits Selection by CMB, held this year in Jalisco, Mexico—the birthplace of Tequila and Raicilla—saw 2,598 entries from 70 countries across 64 categories, blind-tasted by 140 expert judges from 45 nationalities. The wins place ABD Maestro alongside some of the world’s most distinguished spirit makers. 
 
“The Grand Gold and Revelation win for Woodburns are massive—it affirms our vision of building world-class brands rooted in authenticity and craftsmanship. Pumori Gin’s Gold medal and Arthaus’ Silver in the crowded Scotch category further emphasise the quality and global potential of our portfolio,” said Bikram Basu, managing director, ABD Maestro.
 
With these recognitions, ABD Maestro underlined its ambition of redefining Indian spirits globally, while continuing to build a luxury and premium portfolio that reflects craftsmanship and authenticity.
 
ABD Maestro Private Limited is a new super-premium and luxury spirits brand company and a subsidiary of ABD. The ABD Maestro portfolio includes Arthaus Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Zoya Special Batch Gin and its flavours, Woodburns Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky, Pumori Small Batch Gin and Pink Gin, Segredo Aldeia Café and White Rums. Through its partnership with Roust Corporation, the company has introduced Russian Standard Vodka to India in three distinct segments: Original, Gold, and Platinum.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

