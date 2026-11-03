BLS Polymers IPO investors gain 65% as shares make strong debut on bourses

BLS Polymers share price today: made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, delivering listing gains of over 65 per cent to the IPO investors. BLS Polymers shares made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, delivering listing gains of over 65 per cent to the IPO investors.

The shares listed at ₹248 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of ₹98 or 65.3 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹150.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹244.10, up ₹94 or 62.66 per cent against the issue price.

The counter extended its listing gains to trade at ₹258.60 on the BSE around 10:10 AM, up 72.4 per cent from the IPO price and 6 per cent above its listing price.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The quota for non-institutional investors received 559.20 times subscription, while the category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 200.25 times. The retail portion was booked 128.36 times.

BLS Polymers: About BLS Polymers manufactures custom-formulated polymer compounds used in industries such as telecommunications, power, railways, water, and oil and gas distribution. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Goa with an installed capacity of 35,251 metric tonnes per annum.

It operates across 23 states and Union Territories in India and exports products to 13 countries, including the US, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bangladesh.

Established in 1991, the company is part of the BLS Group, which has interests in textiles, education, polymers, visa and consular services, banking business correspondent services and e-governance.