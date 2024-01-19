Sensex (    %)
                        
BNP Paribas sells shares of two companies worth Rs 668 cr via open market

BNP Paribas, through its affiliate BNP Paribas Arbitrage, offloaded shares of private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank in two separate transactions on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Financial services company BNP Paribas on Friday sold shares of two companies for Rs 668 crore through open market transactions.
BNP Paribas, through its affiliate BNP Paribas Arbitrage, offloaded shares of private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank in two separate transactions on the BSE.
According to the block deal data available with the BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage disposed of 18.23 lakh shares of HDFC Bank at an average price of Rs 1,480 apiece.
It also sold more than 25.50 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank at an average price of Rs 1,560 per piece on the exchange, as per the block deal data.
This took the combined transaction value to Rs 667.72 crore.
Meanwhile, in two separate transactions, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte - ODI picked up 18.23 lakh shares of HDFC Bank and acquired more than 25.50 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank at the same price.
On Friday, shares of HDFC Bank fell 1.08 per cent to close at Rs 1,470.70 each on the BSE, while the scrip of IndusInd Bank declined 3.24 per cent to settle at Rs 1,560.85 per piece on the bourse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon