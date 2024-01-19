Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Money markets to open at 2.30 pm on January 22 amid half-day holiday: RBI

The government has declared a half-day closing on 22 January

RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Due to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January, the Reserve Bank of India has modified the trading schedule for markets it regulates.

On Monday, the money market, repo market, government securities market, and foreign exchange market, all under the purview of the Reserve Bank, will operate from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, according to a release by the central bank on Friday.

The government has declared a half-day closing on 22 January.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The release further informs that market trading hours will revert to their regular schedule starting 23 January 2024. Additionally, the settlement for the auction of Government of India dated securities held on 19 January 2024, is scheduled for 22 January 2024, commencing at 2:30 pm when the market trading hours begin.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Sebi mulling on exemptions in AIF norms, may allow pledging of infra assets

Rashi Peripherals raises Rs 150 cr pre-IPO from institutional investors

BSE, NSE to conduct special trading session testing disruption readiness

Sebi to crack down on inflation of IPO subscription, spots such 3 cases

Bharti Airtel hits fresh peak, soars 5% on hopes of tariff hikes in 2024

Topics : RBI money market fund Ram temple Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon