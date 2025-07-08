Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BPCL, HPCL near record highs, zoom up to 57% from March low; here's why

BPCL, HPCL near record highs, zoom up to 57% from March low; here's why

Elara Capital maintain its positive view on OMCs amid subdued crude prices and expects the government to allow OMCs to earn above-historical integrated margin

Photo: Bloomberg

BPCL, HPCL shares trade near record highs (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HPCL, BPCL share price: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) (₹452.4) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) (₹357.55) were trading higher by up to 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of strong earnings. 
 
The stock price of HPCL is trading close to its record high level of ₹457.20, touched on September 5, 2024. It bounced back 57 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹287.55, which it had hit on March 3, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, BPCL is quoting close to its all-time high of ₹376 touched on September 30, 2024. The stock has recovered 53 per cent from its March low of ₹234.15 on the BSE.    Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

OMCs expected to report a strong Q1 result

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to report strong earnings for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), benefiting from lower crude prices. Oil prices declined 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while retail fuel prices remained largely unchanged.
 
The impact of the ₹2 per litre hike in excise duty is partly offset by the domestic LPG price increase. Also, as oil prices moved up in June, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities do not expect much adventitious inventory impact for BPCL and HPCL. 

Also Read

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers shares fall nearly 2% as quarterly pre-sales slip 7% QoQ

real estate

This real estate company's shares rose 5% in trade; check all details here

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BSE, Nuvama, CDSL fall up to 7% on F&O volume concerns as headwinds rise

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

Rajesh Power rises 6% after bagging ₹220-crore order from Madhya Gujarat

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Krsnaa Diagnostics rises 6% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

 
The brokerage expects strong Ebitda growth for oil marketing companies in Q1FY26: BPCL up 53 per cent Q-o-Q and 2.1 times Y-o-Y, HPCL up 49 per cent Q-o-Q and 4.1 times Y-o-Y on a low base, and IOC up 31 per cent Q-o-Q and 2.1 times Y-o-Y.
 
BPCL and HPCL's Ebitda for Q1FY26 may rise 52-69 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by a sharp increase in auto fuel marketing margins, while IOCL's Ebitda is expected to grow 24 per cent Q-o-Q due to higher inventory losses, according to JM Financial Institutional Securities. However, the brokerage firm maintains its cautious view on OMCs as it believes OMCs’ risk-reward is not favourable given their aggressive capex plans and high valuation. 
 
However, Elara Capital maintains its positive view on OMCs amid subdued crude prices and expects the government to allow OMCs to earn above-historical integrated margins to fund their energy transition capex. As per brokerage estimates, BPCL would have to earn at least ₹3,250 per tonne integrated margin to fund its aggressive capex and double its profit in the next five years.
 
Meanwhile, HPCL expects favourable crude oil prices this calendar year, which could support margin growth. Retail network expansion and improved throughput at outlets are expected to drive further momentum. HPCL has also strengthened its marketing activities to increase market share, which is expected to support long-term growth, according to Geojit Financial Services.
 

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; broader market indices slip; BSE down 7%

Premiumtrading, stock market

Schloss Bangalore stock up 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Travel Food Services IPO

Travel Food Services IPO sees weak demand; subscription lags at 15%, GMP 2%

mutual fund

Promoter stakes fall to 37% in FY25 as MFs, retail drive free float rise

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Jane Street shows dangers of treating finance as 'shampoo sachet'

Topics : Buzzing stocks OMCs BPCL HPCL The Smart Investor stock market trading Market trends Industry Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon