Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Breakout stock: Telecom major MTNL can gain 86% to Rs 100; check levels

Breakout stock: Telecom major MTNL can gain 86% to Rs 100; check levels

Technical chart shows key resistance for the stock at Rs 61.70; break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a sharp rally at the MTNL counter.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) stock has been buzzing in trades in recent days following reports that the state-run banks may take a haircut on the company's outstanding debt. Reports indicated that public sector banks (PSBs) may agree to a 20 per cent haircut on their Rs 8,144 crore exposure to the ailing telecom firm, with the loans turning into non-performing assets (NPAs).  However, according to the latest reports, the Union finance ministry has rejected MTNL's proposal for PSBs to take a haircut on their debt. READ MORE  That apart, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Union Budget 2025, announced a new scheme to provide broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools and health centres. MTNL largely provides telecom services in metropolitan cities Delhi and Mumbai.  Some reports also suggested that the Government will likely allow MTNL and BSNL to monetise their assets.  According to CNBC Awaaz, the government has reportedly cleared the decks to monetise non-core properties worth Rs 16,000-crore of the telecom firms; and also waived-off various charges and fees on these properties.  Following the reports, MTNL stock had hit the 20 per cent circuit on heavy volumes last Tuesday. READ MORE  A similar buzz in July 2024, had seen MTNL stock zoom by 143 per cent in a single month, and cross the Rs 100-mark in intra-day deals.  ALSO READ: Tata Steel, SAIL: Outlook for Indian steel stocks on Trump tariff woes  Can the stock witness another bull-charge, and re-test the Rs 100-mark? Here's what the technical chart suggests:  MTNL  Current Price: Rs 53.80  Upside Potential: 85.8%  Support: Rs 50.70; Rs 49.90  Resistance: Rs 61.70; Rs 71; Rs 88  MTNL stock has witnessed a breakout on the daily scale, and is seen trading consistently above the long-term 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the last four trading sessions. The 200-DMA at present stands at Rs 50.70; below which stands the 100-DMA at Rs 49.90; thus implying presence of strong support around these levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The long-term chart shows that MTNL has consistently found support around its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) since September 2023. In the last two months, the stock has re-tested support around the key moving average, which stands at Rs 42.60 now.  Going ahead, the key hurdle for the stock stands at Rs 61.70. Breakout and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger another sharp rally at the counter; which can lead the stock towards Rs 100-mark. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 71 and Rs 88 levels. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Market Crash LIVE: Power Grid, Tata Steel, others drag Sensex down 700pts to 77,150; Realty sheds 3%

Volume shocker: Morepen Labs falls 18% as nearly 8 mn shares change hands

Volume shocker: Morepen Labs falls 18% as nearly 8 mn shares change hands

stock market broker

VA Tech pops 13% on Rs 3,251 cr-order for sewage treatment plant in Riyadh

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Angel One Mutual Fund launches Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF; details

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market Crash: Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? Levels to watch

Topics : MTNL Telecom stocks Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts Stocks to buy technical analysis Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon