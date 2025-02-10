Business Standard

VA Tech pops 13% on Rs 3,251 cr-order for sewage treatment plant in Riyadh

VA Tech pops 13% on Rs 3,251 cr-order for sewage treatment plant in Riyadh

The uptick in VA Tech Wabag share price came after the company announced that it has secured a major consortium order worth $371 million (about Rs 3,251 crore) from Al Haer Environmental Services Co

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Water treatment company VA Tech Wabag share price were in demand on Monday, February 10, 2025, as the scrip rallied as much as 13.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,550 per share. 
 
The uptick in VA Tech Wabag share price came after the company announced that it has secured a major consortium order worth $371 million (about Rs 3,251 crore) from Al Haer Environmental Services Company for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP), including connections to outfall delivery facilities. 
 
This ISTP is being developed by a consortium of Miahona Company (lead), Marafiq, and N.V. Besix S.A. for its off-taker, the Saudi Water Partnership Company (‘SWPC’). SWPC is the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, VA Tech Wabag said in a statement.
 
 
This ISTP is part of the Kingdom’s ‘Vision 2030’, which aims to provide reliable sewage treatment services and improve the quality of life for residents in the Kingdom.
 
Sivakumar V, regional head of sales and marketing at VA Tech Wabag, said, “We are extremely happy to secure this 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant order from our existing client. We express our gratitude to Miahona Company, Marafiq, Besix Group and SWPC for their trust and confidence in WABAG. This state-of-the-art technology order is a testament to our technologically superiority and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions worldwide. This order marks another significant milestone for us in Saudi Arabia and reinforces our leadership position in the Middle East Region.”

Moreover, the EPC consortium for this project comprises VA Tech Wabag and Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Contracting Company (‘MGC’). VA Tech Wabag will work as the technology partner and the leader of the EPC consortium will design and build the 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant. MGC will work towards laying the transmission pipelines and construction of the reservoirs. 
 
Earlier this year, the company secured the Engineering and Procurement (EP) order of a 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (‘IWWTP’) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Miahona Company is the project developer. 
 
About VA Tech Wabag
 
VA Tech Wabag is a global leader in water treatment solutions, specialising in the design, supply, installation, and management of a wide range of water treatment plants. The company offers advanced solutions for drinking water, wastewater, industrial water, and desalination plants, as well as sewage and industrial waste treatment. Its services also include water recycling to promote sustainability and resource conservation. 
 
Operating in over 25 countries across regions such as India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, the company has established a strong presence worldwide.
 
VA Tech Wabag has over 125 intellectual property rights and dedicated research and development (R&D) centres in both Europe and India.
 
Since its founding in 1924, the company has executed more than 6,500 municipal and industrial projects, solidifying its role in addressing global water challenges. 
 
At 1:20 PM, the VA Tech Wabag share was trading 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 1,394 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.87 per cent lower at 77,183.27 levels.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

