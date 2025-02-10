Business Standard

Angel One Mutual Fund launches Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF; details

Angel One Mutual Fund has launched its Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund. Check the details here

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality’ theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value’ theme.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF: Angel One Mutual Fund has launched its Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF for public subscription today, Monday, February 10, 2025. The scheme is an open-ended exchange-traded fund that will be listed on the NSE. 
 
The investment objective of the Scheme, according to the Scheme Information Document (SID), is to replicate the Nifty Total Market Index with an aim to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of the Nifty Total Market Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.
 
 
The face value of the units is Rs 10 per unit. The minimum application amount (including switch-ins during the ongoing offer) for the new fund offer (NFO) is a lump sum purchase of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.
 
Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF will be managed by Mehul Dama and Kewal Shah.

Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF is benchmarked to the Nifty Total Market TRI. The Nifty Total Market Index aims to track the performance of 750 stocks covering large, mid, small, and microcap segments via a single index. Stocks that are part of the Nifty 500 Index and Nifty Microcap 250 Index form part of the Nifty Total Market Index. A stock's weight is based on its free-float market capitalisation.
 
Angel One Mutual Fund, in its SID, has outlined that the risk for the scheme, as well as for the benchmark, is very high.
 
The units of the Scheme will be listed on the NSE, and an investor can buy/sell units on a continuous basis on the capital market segment of the NSE during trading hours. The minimum number of units, according to the SID, that can be bought by investors on the Exchange is 1 unit and in multiples thereafter.
 
No entry load is applicable for Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF, and the exit load also remains nil. Angel One Mutual Fund, in its SID, however, has stated, "The Trustee shall have the right to modify the Exit Load structure with prospective effect subject to a maximum prescribed under the securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) MF Regulations."
 
The NFO is set to close on February 21, 2025. 
 
Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF: should you subscribe?
 
Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF, as outlined in the SID, is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital growth as well as for those looking for investment in equity and equity-related securities constituting the Nifty Total Market Index. "Investors, however, should consult their financial advisor if in doubt whether the product is suitable for them."
 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

