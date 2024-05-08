Breakout stocks: Dabur, ITC top FMCG picks, can gain up to 13%; hint charts

FMCG stocks were the star performers in an otherwise slippery market on Tuesday. the NSE Nifty index surged 2 per cent to 55,766 to close at its highest level since January 19, 2024.

Among individual stocks, Marico zoomed nearly 10 per cent on future growth optimism. Godrej Consumer, Dabur and Hindustan Unilever also rallied over 5 per cent each. READ MORE

The buying at these counters was attributed to higher volume growth and prospects of a good monsoon.

According to the NielsenIQ January-March data, volume growth seems to be the latest mantra in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. This coincides