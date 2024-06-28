Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brigade Enterprises rises 3% on launching residential project in Bengaluru

The development boasts a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Enterprises share surges: Brigade Enterprises (Brigade Ent) saw a robust 3.13% surge in its share price, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,387.25 per share on Friday, following the launch of their latest project, 'Brigade Insignia,' in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

In an exchange filing, Brigade Enterprises said, “ We would like to inform you that we have launched “Brigade Insignia”, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments (Limited edition Sky Villas) spread across a sprawling 6-acre land parcel.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The development boasts a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore, and promises a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and comfort.

Strategically located amidst lush greenery, Brigade Insignia offers easy access to key infrastructure such as the airport highway, metro stations, Manyata Tech Park, Manipal Hospital, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Yelahanka New Town, and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). 

The project, Brigade Enterprises said, is equipped with modern amenities including a swimming pool with a kid's section, spa, fitness studio, sports facilities like squash and badminton courts, a clubhouse with a gala hall and multimedia room, and beautifully landscaped terraced lawns and sky gardens.

More From This Section

BSE, Sensex, Indian markets

Stock Market Live: New highs; Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty atop 24,100; RIL, SBI shine

Jio financial services

Jio Fin, Zomato part of Nifty50? List of likely F&O inclusions, exclusions

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Reliance, Airtel, Voda Idea, BHEL among 5 stocks to watch today

Govt bonds

Indian govt bonds now part of JP Morgan's bond index. Here's what it means

sensex, BSE

Market outlook Jun 28: GIFT Nifty hints quiet open; telecom stocks in focus


Apartments at Brigade Insignia are priced between Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 9 crore, targeting completion by June 2029. Brigade Enterprises, established in 1986, is renowned for its three decades of expertise in developing landmark properties across South India, spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and education sectors. With over 275 buildings completed, totaling more than 80 million sq. ft. of developed space, the company holds a market capitalisation of Rs 31,396.33 crore according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Brigade Group is among India’s leading property developers with over three decades of expertise in building positive experiences for all stakeholders. 

Set up in 1986, the company has developed many landmark buildings and transformed the skyline of cities across South India, namely – Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with developments across the Residential, Commercial, Retail, Hospitality and Education sectors. 

Since inception, Brigade has completed over 275 buildings amounting to over 80 million sq. ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio. 

At 9:56 AM, shares of Brigade Ent were trading 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 1,355.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at record levels, up 0.50 per cent at 79,639.51 levels.



 

Also Read

PremiumSensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Tariff hike impact: Airtel soars 5%, hits new high; RIL mcap tops Rs 21 trn

Stock market, Asian stock market

BHEL up 4% on securing Rs 13,300 cr-order to set up thermal power plant

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Vodafone Idea hits over 5-year high; stock zooms 68% against FPO price

CSB BANK

CSB Bank soars 7% after promoter likely sells 17 mn shares via block deal

shares

Genesys Int'l stock surges 9% after inking pact with NNG for auto solutions

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Brigade Enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon