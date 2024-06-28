Brigade Enterprises rises 3% on launching residential project in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises share surges: Brigade Enterprises (Brigade Ent) saw a robust 3.13% surge in its share price, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,387.25 per share on Friday, following the launch of their latest project, 'Brigade Insignia,' in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

In an exchange filing, Brigade Enterprises said, " We would like to inform you that we have launched "Brigade Insignia", a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments (Limited edition Sky Villas) spread across a sprawling 6-acre land parcel."

The development boasts a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore, and promises a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and comfort.

Strategically located amidst lush greenery, Brigade Insignia offers easy access to key infrastructure such as the airport highway, metro stations, Manyata Tech Park, Manipal Hospital, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Yelahanka New Town, and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The project, Brigade Enterprises said, is equipped with modern amenities including a swimming pool with a kid's section, spa, fitness studio, sports facilities like squash and badminton courts, a clubhouse with a gala hall and multimedia room, and beautifully landscaped terraced lawns and sky gardens.

Apartments at Brigade Insignia are priced between Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 9 crore, targeting completion by June 2029. Brigade Enterprises, established in 1986, is renowned for its three decades of expertise in developing landmark properties across South India, spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and education sectors. With over 275 buildings completed, totaling more than 80 million sq. ft. of developed space, the company holds a market capitalisation of Rs 31,396.33 crore according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Brigade Group is among India’s leading property developers with over three decades of expertise in building positive experiences for all stakeholders.

At 9:56 AM, shares of Brigade Ent were trading 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 1,355.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at record levels, up 0.50 per cent at 79,639.51 levels.