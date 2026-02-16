Brokers body may move RBI seeking review of revised capital market norms

Analysts and brokers said the revised norms could disproportionately affect smaller brokerages that rely on proprietary trading, as higher capital requirements would constrain leverage. The changes may also push up funding costs for margin trading funding (MTF), a business segment where larger brokers have expanded aggressively in recent years to diversify revenues.

“They are shifting the leverage-based approach to a more structured framework, which is a major change. Within this, some conditions are not favourable for the industry, especially for proprietary desks. The higher collateral requirements could also impact market-making activity. If proprietary trading declines, market volumes could be hit, affecting both liquidity and brokers’ earnings,” said K Suresh, president of Anmi.

Brokers have also flagged concerns over the 40 per cent haircut prescribed on shares used as collateral, calling it steep and seeking moderation.

“We are seeking a discussion with the RBI. We will also share a copy of our response with the market regulator, the securities and exchange board of India,” Suresh added.