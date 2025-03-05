BSE shares extend fall, down 9% today; plunge 32% in 8 days, here's why

BSE share price hit an over four-month low of Rs 4,035.10 today, falling 9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday's intraday trade. With this, BSE share extended its past seven days' decline in an otherwise firm stock market. BSE shares are falling today after the NSE, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, announced a change in the expiry days for its equity derivative contracts. The NSE has moved the expiry of its derivative contracts for Nifty50, and other notable indices from Thursday to Monday, effective April 4, 2025. This revision aims to streamline and standardise the expiry process, enhancing market efficiency, and providing greater clarity for investors, NSE said. The move will impact F&O expiries of Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Next50, and Nifty Midcap Select indices, as well as stock derivatives.
Revised expiry date of all existing derivatives contracts shall be available in the contract file which shall be generated on April 03, 2025 end of the day which shall be applicable for trading on April 04, 2025, NSE said in a circular. CLICK HERE FOR CIRCULAR
According to NSE, the exchange commands 99.9 per cent market share in equity futures and 85.1 per cent in equity options.
BSE, on its part, said its performance is dependent upon the volume and value of trades executed on its trading platform, the number of new/ further listings and the amount of capital raised through such issues, the number of active traders in the market, etc.
While the company's efforts can influence these activity levels, many factors that can have an impact on these factors are beyond the control of the company. Adverse macro-economic developments and political uncertainty may dampen the sentiments of the capital markets and negatively affect the business, according to BSE.
Meanwhile, BSE stock price is trading at its lowest level since October 25, 2024. In the past eight trading days, BSE share price has plunged 32 per cent from a level of Rs 5,959.15, which it touched on February 20, 2025.
At 09:42 am, BSE share was quoting 7 per cent lower at Rs 4,126.25 as compared to 0.65 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. As many as 3.4 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE till the time of writing this report, exchange data shows.