Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL

Stocks to Watch, March 5: Adani Wilmar, Coforge, Biocon, Ola Electric, RVNL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Trump tariffs, China and Canada’s retaliation to tariffs, FIIs persistent selling, coupled with mixed global cues, may influence the sentiments of the Indian benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, today. 
 
At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 71 points lower at 22,120.  READ: Stock Market Updates LIVE
 
Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch on Wednesday
 
Adani Wilmar: To acquire 80 per cent of GD Foods Manufacturing (owner of 'Tops' brand) in the first tranche.
 
Coforge: The company signed an agreement with Sabre Corporation to accelerate AI-enabled solutions.
 

Ambuja Cements: The market watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 72.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement. 
Biocon: The company's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received USFDA approvals for Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets, and tentative approval for Rivaroxaban tablets.
 
Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle manufacturer has received notice from IFCI regarding non-achievement of Milestone-1; actively engaging with authorities.
 
Power Grid: The company has been awarded three transmission projects under BOOT basis.
 
JSW Energy: The company has acquired KSK Mahanadi Power, approved by the Competition Commission.
 
Rail Vikas Nigam: RVNL was awarded Rs 729.82 crore project for distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.
 
Welspun Specialty Solutions: The company has secured a Rs 231.77 crore contract from BHEL for boiler tubes.
 
Grasim Industries: The company has started commercial production of Birla Opus Paints at Mahad plant.
 
Sun TV Network: To consider an interim dividend for FY2025 on March 7.
 
Force Motors: February 2025 sales grew 46.28 per cent to 3,600 units.
 
ABB India: The company has invested in AI start-up UptimeAI through ABB Motion Ventures.
 
GE Vernova T&D India: It has secured Rs 500 crore in orders from Power Grid Corporation of India.
 
ONGC: Subsidiary ONGC Green acquired 100 per cent stake in PTC Energy for Rs 925 crore.
 
Avenue Supermarts: The retail chain operator has opened a new store in Kodad, Telangana, bringing total stores to 392.
 
Walchandnagar Industries: The company has acquired 60.3 per cent stake in AiCitta Intelligent Technology.
 
Mindteck India: CEO Anand Balakrishnan to resign effective May 31, 2025. 
RHI Magnesita India: Acquired 100 per cent stake in Ashwath Technologies for Rs 14 crore.
 
Apollo Hospitals: The hospital chain operator to invest Rs 250 crore in a comprehensive Oncology Centre with India's first Proteus One Proton System.

Topics : Stocks to buy today stocks to watch Share price share market Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Stocks to buy stocks to watch out Adani Wilmar Coforge biocon stock Biocon Ola Electric Mobility JSW Energy Rail Vikas Nigam Grasim Industries Power Grid Corporation of India Power Grid Sun TV Network ABB India Force Motors Walchandnagar Industries Avenue Supermarts D-Mart Avenue Supermarts Apollo Hospitals

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

