Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: GAIL, 53 others to trade ex-date next week

|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
Apcotex Industries
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Great Eastern Shipping Company
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 8.1000
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Godrej Consumer Products
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Jubilant Ingrevia
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Mahanagar Gas
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 12
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Share India Securities
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Siyaram Silk Mills
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Wheels India
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.5000
|
03 Feb 2025
|
Aarti Drugs
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Aurionpro Solutions
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Emami
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|
04 Feb 2025
|
KPIT Technologies
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000
|
04 Feb 2025
|
LT Foods
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.5000
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Orient Electric
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.7500
|
04 Feb 2025
|
SRF
|
04 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.6000
|
04 Feb 2025
|
GTV Engineering
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.5000
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Manba Finance
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2500
|
05 Feb 2025
|
MAS Financial Services
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Shree Cement
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 50
|
05 Feb 2025
|
SMC Global Securities
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|
05 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.6000
|
05 Feb 2025
|
India Motor Parts & Accessories
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 10
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Irb Infrastructure Developers
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Sharda Cropchem
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
06 Feb 2025
|
Banaras Beads
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.2500
|
08 Feb 2025
|
Computer Age Management Services
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 17.5000
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Clean Science and Technology
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Epigral
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.5000
|
07 Feb 2025
|
GAIL (INDIA)
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 6.5000
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Gateway Distriparks
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Jasch Gauging Technologies
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Jindal Stainless
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Re - 1
|
08 Feb 2025
|
Julien Agro Infratech
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.0500
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.5000
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Marico
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Nestle India
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Power Grid Corporation of India
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Quess Corp
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Shyam Metalics and Energy
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.2500
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Steelcast
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.8000
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Vaibhav Global
|
07 Feb 2025
|
Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.5000
|
08 Feb 2025