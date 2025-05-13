Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CARE Ratings stock soars 15%, nears 52-week high post Q4 results

CARE Ratings stock soars 15%, nears 52-week high post Q4 results

In the past one month, CARE Ratings stock has zoomed nearly 30 per cent, as against 5.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

ratings, credit rating, sovereign, moody's, fitch, standard & poor's s&p

Mumbai
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of CARE Ratings today
 
Shares of CARE Ratings hit a five-month high at ₹ 1,543.05, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). 
 
At 02:49 pm; CARE Ratings was trading 12 per cent higher at ₹ 1,509.60, as compared to 1.54 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
The stock was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹ 1,566.05 touched on November 7, 2024. In the past one month, the stock has zoomed nearly 30 per cent, as against 5.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. 
 
 
Q4 results of CARE Ratings

In the January to March quarter (Q4FY25), CARE Ratings reported a strong 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at ₹ 44.9 crore, on the back of healthy revenue.
 
The company’s revenue from operations increased 22 per cent YoY at ₹ 91.2 crore.  Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 31 per cent to ₹ 45.8 crore; margin improved to 46 per cent.READ MORE
 
Management commentary
 
In FY25, the Indian economy faced multiple headwinds, including slowing global growth, weakness in external demand, and a volatile global environment. As per the Second Advance Estimate, the economy is likely to have grown by 6.5 per cent in FY25, moderating from the 9.2 per cent growth recorded in the previous year.
 
Looking ahead, GDP growth is projected to moderate further to 6.2 per cent in FY26. Key headwinds for the Indian economy stem from continued uncertainties around global trade policies and their impact on global growth. Nonetheless, moderation in inflation, prospects of a normal monsoon, and lower interest rates are expected to support the Indian economy in the coming year.
 
About CARE Ratings
 
CareEdge is a knowledge-based analytical group offering services in Credit Ratings, Analytics, Consulting and Sustainability. Established in 1993, the parent company CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) is India's second-largest rating agency, with a credible track record of rating companies across diverse sectors and strong position across the segments. 
     

Buzzing stocks GDP CARE Ratings stock market trading Market trends stock market rally

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

