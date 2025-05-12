Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Its total income rose to Rs 124.82 crore in the January-March period from Rs 100.43 crore in the March quarter of FY24, the agency said in a regulatory filing

Q4, Q4 results

For the full fiscal 2024-25, its net profit surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 140 crore against Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Care Ratings on Monday reported a 77 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 43.37 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The domestic ratings firm had a net profit of Rs 24.55 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24.

Its total income rose to Rs 124.82 crore in the January-March period from Rs 100.43 crore in the March quarter of FY24, the agency said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, its net profit surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 140 crore against Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24.

Shares of Care Ratings closed at Rs 1,342.85 apiece, up 4.28 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 112.7% to ₹1,301 crore on lower costs

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹123.8 crore

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q4 results: Profit rises over 2x to ₹1,301 cr; dividend declared

Q4, Q4 results

Zaggle Q4 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 32 cr, revenue up 50%

Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs Q4 profit down 2.4% to Rs 76.3 cr, revenue up at Rs 682.4 cr

Topics : Company Results CARE Ratings Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon