Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CDSL, Citibank N A settle alleged regulatory violation cases with Sebi

CDSL, Citibank N A settle alleged regulatory violation cases with Sebi

CDSL and Citibank N.A (DDP) paid Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 40.2 lakh, respectively, towards settlement charges, according to separate orders passed by Sebi

SEBI

The regulator initiated adjudication proceedings against Citibank N.A. for the alleged violation of provisions of FPI. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading depository CDSL and global lender Citibank N.A. on Tuesday settled with Sebi cases pertaining to the alleged violation of regulatory norms after paying settlement charges.
CDSL and Citibank N.A (DDP) paid Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 40.2 lakh, respectively, towards settlement charges, according to separate orders passed by Sebi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The orders came after Central Depository Services (India) Limited or CDSL and Citibank N.A. filed applications with Sebi proposing to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them, "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law" through settlement orders.
In view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and the receipt of the settlement amount, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against CDSL and Citibank N.A. through show cause notices dated November 13, 2023, and February 9, 2024, respectively, are disposed of, Sebi said in its orders.
With regards to the depository, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated adjudication proceedings against CDSL for the alleged violation of provisions related to the operational framework for transactions in defaulted debt securities post-maturity date/redemption date.
The regulator initiated adjudication proceedings against Citibank N.A. for the alleged violation of provisions of FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) rules and code of conduct specified under (Depositories and Participants) rules.
It was alleged that "Customer Acquisition Form appeared to have been regenerated by the implementation (IM) team and a member of the IM team had copied or replicated the end-client's wet-ink signatures, without the knowledge of the end client".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

CDSL, Allcargo, Minda Corp: These 5 overbought stocks can fall up to 13%

stock market, markets, brokers, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown

CDSL, Kaveri Seeds in focus post Budget 2024 proposals: SAMCO Securities

CDSL

CDSL shares fall after announcing 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares

CDSL

CDSL soars 13%; hits record high as board to consider bonus issue on July 2

Premiumstocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

CDSL, KPIL, Brigade: 4 midcap stocks that can fall over 14% from here

Topics : SEBI CDSL Citibank Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon