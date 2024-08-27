Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IIFL Securities sees 25% hit on NSE profit due to tighter F&O norms

IIFL Securities sees 25% hit on NSE profit due to tighter F&O norms

The proposed changes include limiting weekly options contracts to one index per exchange, higher margin requirements near expiry, and a higher entry point by increasing the contract size

IIFL Securities

The brokerage house estimates that NSE’s notional option turnover will be impacted by 15-50 per cent, while the premium turnover will decrease by 5-40 per cent. Photo: Twitter @iiflsecurities

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proposed curbs by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on index derivatives could dent the earnings of the largest bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), by 20-25 per cent, according to an analysis by IIFL Securities.

The market regulator is mulling over seven key changes in the framework governing futures and options of indices to curb speculative trading and protect retail investors. While industry participants have made their submissions on the proposals, they are expected to be taken up at the next board meeting of Sebi, scheduled for the end of September.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The proposed changes include limiting weekly options contracts to one index per exchange, higher margin requirements near expiry, and a higher entry point by increasing the contract size.

“If implemented, these measures could impact NSE’s trading volumes by nearly one-third, resulting in a projected 20-25 per cent cut in FY26ii EPS,” noted IIFL Securities in its report on Tuesday.

The brokerage house estimates that NSE’s notional option turnover will be impacted by 15-50 per cent, while the premium turnover will decrease by 5-40 per cent.

“Despite these challenges, the stock is currently trading reasonably at 15x FY26ii EPS. Even after accounting for the anticipated earnings cut, it would still be at a 23-25x valuation, representing a 30-40 per cent discount compared to listed peers. Clarity regarding the IPO could potentially narrow this valuation gap. However, until then, the stock is likely to consolidate given the prevailing regulatory uncertainties,” added the brokerage firm.

The report points out that regulatory costs now account for 19 per cent of revenues, up from 3 per cent in FY22. Regulatory expenses also stand at 45 per cent of the total expenses of the exchange, followed by clearing and settlement costs at 20 per cent.

Also Read

IPO

Alphabet-backed NBFC Aye Finance to launch Rs 2k cr IPO in a year: Report

Stock broker

Broking shares rally; Angel, IIFL, ICICI Securities, MOFSL surge up to 18%

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance transfers stressed realty assets to ARC for Rs 575 crore

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Hindenburg vs Sebi, Adani stocks, global markets: Guide for Nifty on Aug 12

360-One WAM, formerly IIFL Wealth Management, on Sunday said that its IPE-Plus Fund 1, in which Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had invested, did not make any direct or indirect

Hindenburg row: IPE-Plus Fund 1 didn't invest in Adani stocks, says 360-One

Topics : IIFL Futures & Options NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon