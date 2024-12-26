Business Standard

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

Lupin stock has broken out of a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart. It has also crossed above its key moving average suggesting bullish sentiment

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Buy Lupin | CMP: Rs 2,169 | SL: Rs 2,125 | TGT: Rs 2,265
 
Stock has broken out of a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart. It has also crossed above its key moving average suggesting bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator is rising confirming the upward momentum.
 
Buy IndiGo | CMP: Rs 4,612 | SL: Rs 4.500 | TGT: Rs 4,850 
Stock has retraced from major support levels and headed up with a large bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to support the momentum up.  
 
Buy ITC | CMP: Rs 478 | SL: Rs 467 | TGT: Rs 500
 
  Stock has given a falling supply trend line breakout on the daily chart with higher than average buying volumes. Buying was visible across the FMCG space which may support the up move. The ROC indicator has turned up confirming the price movement.
 
(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services)
 

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

