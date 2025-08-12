Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Citigroup, GS, others buy 15.67% stake in Medi Assist Health for ₹578 cr

Citigroup, GS, others buy 15.67% stake in Medi Assist Health for ₹578 cr

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 522.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 577.84 crore

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

In September 2024, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II pared a 13.5 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 580 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley are among entities that collectively picked up a 15.67 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 578 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.
 
In addition, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Canadian Crown Corp PSP Investments, and US-based Wasatch Global Investors are the other entities that have cumulatively bought more than 1.1 crore shares or 15.67 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services, as per block deal data on the NSE. 
 
The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 522.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 577.84 crore. 
Meanwhile, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, one of the promoters of Medi Assist Healthcare Services, exited by divesting its entire 15.67 per cent stake in the company. 
Shares of Bengaluru-based Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 5.31 per cent to close at Rs 555.95 apiece on the NSE. 
In September 2024, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II pared a 13.5 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 580 crore.

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi flags ₹77,800 cr as difficult-to-recover dues in FY25 annual report

NSDL IPO

Rules tightened to curb unauthorised transfers of unlisted sharespremium

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock market close highlights: Sensex down 368pts, Nifty at 24,487; Financial, FMCG top drags

Bata India

Bata India slips 3%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

Topics : Citigroup Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon