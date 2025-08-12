Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

Earlier this month, SEBI proposed a single window clearance and access for foreign investment firms that are government owned, pool funds from retail investors and belong to the low-risk category

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

This could encourage greater foreign participation, SEBI had said.

Reuters
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator will further simplify regulations for foreign investors to encourage long-term capital flows into the country, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its annual report published on Tuesday. 

Earlier this month, SEBI proposed a single window clearance and access for foreign investment firms that are government owned, pool funds from retail investors and belong to the low-risk category.

This could encourage greater foreign participation, SEBI had said. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SEBI Markets News Stock Market News

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

