Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

India's markets regulator will further simplify regulations for foreign investors to encourage long-term capital flows into the country, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its annual report published on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, SEBI proposed a single window clearance and access for foreign investment firms that are government owned, pool funds from retail investors and belong to the low-risk category.
This could encourage greater foreign participation, SEBI had said.
