Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi flags ₹77,800 cr as difficult-to-recover dues in FY25 annual report

Sebi flags ₹77,800 cr as difficult-to-recover dues in FY25 annual report

Sebi identifies ₹77,800 crore as difficult-to-recover dues, outlines reforms for FPIs, intermediaries, takeover rules, and investor awareness in its FY25 annual report

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

In the report, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the regulator’s commitment to simplifying regulations, easing norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and enhancing investor awareness.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has identified approximately ₹77,800 crore as ‘difficult to recover’ dues in its annual report for the financial year 2024-25, marking a nearly 2 per cent increase from the previous year. These dues remain unrecovered despite exhaustive recovery efforts.
 
Of the total, over ₹61,200 crore pertains to cases pending before court-appointed committees, while ₹12,300 crore relates to parallel proceedings pending in state PID courts, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), and the Supreme Court.
 
Sebi clarified that categorising dues as difficult to recover (DTR) does not prevent officials from pursuing recovery if circumstances change.
 
 
In the report, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the regulator’s commitment to simplifying regulations, easing norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and enhancing investor awareness.
 
Pandey said Sebi will undertake a comprehensive exercise to rationalise existing regulations, mindful that excessive or overlapping rules increase compliance costs.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi looks to further ease market regulations for foreign investors

Arun Raste, Managing Director & CEO, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)

There's ample room for new entrants in equity exchange: NCDEX MD & CEOpremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi proposes single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Board Meeting

Building bridges anew: RBI, banks must fine-tune board roles in governancepremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi moots lighter regulatory framework for AIFs with accredited investors

 
He added that Sebi aims to streamline the regulatory framework for FPIs to facilitate smoother operations and promote long-term foreign capital inflows. Recent initiatives include easier registration for FPIs investing solely in Indian government securities and a proposed single-window clearance system — ‘SWAGAT-FI’ — for low-risk FPIs.
 
“Efforts will focus on streamlining processes, removing regulatory bottlenecks, and strengthening engagement with FPIs and stakeholders. Investor education, including cyber-fraud awareness, remains a top priority,” Pandey said.
 
Other key focus areas this year include easing compliance requirements for stockbrokers, simplifying offer documents, reviewing restrictions on asset management companies, and implementing reforms for alternative investment funds. 
 
Sebi is also reviewing the margin trading funding (MTF) framework, including eligible securities. As of August 8, the MTF book stood at ₹92,000 crore, according to NSE data.
 
The regulator has constituted a committee to review Takeover Regulations, tasked with simplifying and strengthening the framework in line with judicial rulings and global best practices.
 
Sebi also conducted a nationwide investor survey to shape its investor awareness strategy and has bolstered cybersecurity and technological infrastructure.
 
Inspection activities surged significantly last year, with 312 stockbroker inspections in FY25, up from 146 in FY24. Inspections of investment advisers and research analysts also rose sharply to 207 and 149, respectively, compared to 21 and 15 the previous year.
 
Settlement application filings jumped to 703 in FY25 from 434 in FY24.
 
Regarding pending cases, as of March 2025, 520 matters awaited resolution at the Supreme Court, while 960 were pending at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

More From This Section

NSDL IPO

Rules tightened to curb unauthorised transfers of unlisted sharespremium

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock market close highlights: Sensex down 368pts, Nifty at 24,487; Financial, FMCG top drags

Bata India

Bata India slips 3%, nears 52-week low on disappointing Q1 results

initial public offerings, IPO

Bluestone Jewellery IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 44%, GMP 1%

share market stock market trading

Som Distilleries shares slip 5% after Q1 results; details here

Topics : SEBI Markets News Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon