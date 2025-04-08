Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Cyient shares jump 5% after HDFC MF buys 0.62 mn shares via bulk deal

According to NSE bulk deal data, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 6,23,896 shares at ₹1,099 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Cyient Ltd shares jumped 5.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,182.45 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 6,23,896 shares through bulk deals. 
 
Around 9:22 AM, Cyient share price was up 4.8 per cent at ₹1176.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.46 per cent at 74,205.25. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,998.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,181 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,050.2 per share.
 
 
According to NSE bulk deal data, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 6,23,896 shares at ₹1,099 per share. On the other hand, NWBP, as the depository participant (DP) of First State Indian Subcontinent Fund A Sub Fund of FS INVTS ICVS, sold 6,79,655 shares at an average price of ₹1,099.72 per share of the company.   ALSO READ | Here's why Bharat Electronics shares advanced 5% in trade on April 8
 
Besides, Cyient Ltd.'s board will discuss the approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, and the recommendation of the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, if any, in a meeting on  Thursday, April 24, 2025. 
 
In Q3, Cyient’s profit fell 31.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹122.3 crore in Q3FY25, from ₹1,79.1 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25). On a Y-o-Y basis, Cyient’s profit dropped 16.9 per cent to Rs 122.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 147.2 crore ion Q3FY24.   Its revenue from operations rose 4.2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,926.4 crore in Q3FY25, from ₹1,849.1 crore in Q2FY25. Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 14.4 per cent sequentially to ₹279 crore in Q3FY25, from ₹296.7 crore in Q2FY25.Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 250 basis points (bps) to 14.5 per cent in Q3FY25, from 16 per cent in Q2FY25.   

Cyient Limited is engaged in providing global technology services and solutions specialising in geospatial engineering design IT solutions and data analytics. Having its headquarters and development facilities in India Company serves a global customer base through its subsidiaries in the United States of America (USA) United Kingdom (UK) Germany Japan Australia Singapore and India. 
 
In the past one year, Cyient's shares have lost 47 per cent against Sensex's slip of 2.1 per cent. 
 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

