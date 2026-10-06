Dabur India spurts 4% on upbeat Q2 business update
Dabur India expects double-digit revenue growth at a consolidated level backed by healthy growth in Home & Personal Care and Food & Beverages segments.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Dabur India's share price jumped 4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹393.05 on the BSE after the company reported its Q2FY27 business update. The stock gained 4.6 per cent from the day's low of ₹375.90 on Tuesday. At 13:30 PM, the stock traded with a gain of 2.2 per cent at ₹387, and the counter saw a combined trading volume of around 20 lakh shares on the BSE and the NSE. The stock registered its 52-week low at ₹368 on September 09, 2026. At the lowest point, the stock was down 26.5 per cent on a year-till-date (YTD) basis. At current levels, the stock trades with a 22.8 per cent YTD loss. In comparison, the Nifty FMCG index declined 19.2 per cent, and the Nifty 50 was down 13.1 per cent as of date in 2026.
Dabur Q2 business updateDabur India in a BSE filing said the company expects to report double-digit revenue growth at the consolidated level. "The India FMCG business sustained its growth momentum and is expected to accelerate to double-digit growth, marking its strongest performance in recent quarters," said Dabur India. Segment-wise, within the Home & Personal Care (HPC) business Hair Oils and Shampoos are expected to deliver high-teens growth, led by robust performance in both perfumed and coconut hair oils. Oral care is expected to post mid-single-digit growth on a high base. Home care is expected to register high-single-digit growth, while Skin care is expected to grow at double-digit growth. The company flags that growth in Health supplements was impacted by the ongoing transition to refreshed packaging and labels across the portfolio, resulting in a temporary drag on performance during the quarter.
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"The Food and Beverages business is expected to record mid-teens growth. The Foods business is expected to continue its robust growth momentum with strong double-digit growth. The Beverages portfolio registered sequential recovery and is likely to grow in the early teens, driven by expanded offerings across formats and price points and a favourable season," it added. Dabur also expects high-teens growth in International Business, despite severe headwinds in the Middle East. Egypt, Turkey, USA, Bangladesh and UK are expected to deliver strong double-digit growth in INR terms.
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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 1:49 PM IST