Datanomics: Jio breaks decade-long trend of record IPOs listing at discount

Shares of Jio Platforms listed on the NSE at ₹1,358 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹1,119, a gain of over 21 per cent for investors. Jio’s performance was an exception to a decade-long trend of record-sized initial public offerings (IPOs) listing at a loss for investors. A record-sized IPO is one that is the biggest in terms of value compared to previous ones. This underper­formance got amplified with the launch of One 97 Communications’ record IPO in November 2021, the first record IPO in the period under consideration. The issue sizes of three successive record-setting IPOs increased by 10 per cent, 35 per cent, and 8 per cent over their respective previous records, while listing performance remained under pressure till Jio broke the trend.