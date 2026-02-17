TVS Supply Chain shares gain 7% on signing MoU with Italy-based ALA Group

Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. rallied nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday after it inked an agreement with Italy-based ALA Group to provide services for the Indian aerospace and defence market.

The logistics solution provider company's stock rose as much as 6.78 per cent during the day to ₹133.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 13 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.7 per cent higher at ₹130 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM.

Shares of the company have risen 35 per cent this month and currently trade at 7.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. TVS Supply Chain has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,745.93 crore.

TVS Supply Chain signs MoU with ALA Group

TVS Supply Chain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy-based ALA Group to jointly pursue opportunities in India’s aerospace and defence supply chain market, estimated at $28 billion, according to an exchange filing.

The partnership aims to establish a strategic framework for collaboration across aerospace and defence programmes, with a particular focus on defence offset opportunities, it said. Under the proposed arrangement, the two companies will jointly offer integrated supply chain services spanning both production and aftermarket lifecycles for aerospace and defence projects.

The collaboration will initially focus on India, with the potential to explore opportunities in other geographies over time. TVS SCS said it will leverage its established defence and utilities experience in the United Kingdom, along with its aerospace and power systems operations across India and Asia, to support the partnership.

"By combining TVS Supply Chain Solutions’ scale, digital platforms, and strong presence in India with ALA’s aerospace and defence domain expertise, we are positioning the company to participate meaningfully in the evolving global aerospace and defence supply chain ecosystem,” R Dinesh, executive chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said.

TVS Supply Chain swings to profit in Q3

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹10.72 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with a net loss of ₹24.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 11.09 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,715.81 crore during the quarter.