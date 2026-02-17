JSW Infra shares gain as firm to mull fundraise; board meet on Feb 20

JSW Infra share price today: Shares of port operator Shares of port operator JSW Infrastructure , a part of JSW Group, are in focus today after the company informed exchanges about the next board meeting to consider a fundraising plan. The meeting is scheduled for February 20, 2026 (Friday).

The counter opened marginally higher in the early morning deals at ₹262.55, up 0.25 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In a filing, the company said that the board will consider various capital-raising options including public or private placement offerings, QIP (qualified institutional placements), rights issue or a combination of these methods.

In a filing, the company said "Proposal for raising funds through issuance of equity shares of the company through one or more public or private placement offering including, inter-alia, by way of a qualified institutional placement or rights issue or any other method or combination thereof," the filing read.

The fund raise is, however, subject to the approval by shareholders of the company, exchanges and statutory approvals and other approvals as may be applicable.

JSW Infra which is a constituent of BSE 100 index, claims to be the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity.

In the third quarter (Q3FY26), JSW Infra had reported an 8.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹364.85 crore and its total income stood at ₹1,409.38 crore. The port company handled cargo volumes of 31.7 million tonnes in the quarter, which was higher by 8 per cent over the last year.

JSW Infra had made its Dalal Street debt in October 2023. JSW Infra shares have underperformed the markets in the last six months, declining 13 per cent versus around 3 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The counter has yielded a decent return of around 14 per cent in the last one year, according to exchange data.

The company commanded a market valuation of more than ₹55,000 crore at the time of writing this report, according to BSE data.