DCX Systems shares advance 6% on ₹68 crore order win from HAL

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd. rose over 6 per cent on Friday after it received an order worth ₹68.05 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for manufacturing and supplying custom-made antennas and power supplies.

The company's stock rose as much as 6.61 per cent during the day to ₹189.5 per share, a day after it rose as much as 9.3 per cent. The DCX Systems stock pared gains to trade 3.8 per cent higher at ₹184.6 apiece, compared to a 0.41 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:34 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 17 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has declined 3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. DCX Systems has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,085.15 crore.

DCX Systems bags ₹68.05 crore order win

DCX Systems said it has received a purchase order worth ₹68.05 crore, including goods and services tax, from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to manufacture and supply custom-made antennas and power supplies for airborne applications.

Earlier this month, DCX Systems announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities with the addition of oversized PCB assembly capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems (Raneal). This strategic enhancement strengthens DCX/Raneal's ability to support complex, large-format Printed Circuit Board (PCB) requirements across high-reliability industries, the company said.

READ | JPMorgan bullish on port sector; initiates 'OW' on Adani Ports, JSW Infra In February, DCX Systems said it received purchase orders worth approximately ₹44.06 crore from domestic and international customers in the normal course of business. The orders pertain to the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies. Separately, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, secured purchase orders worth about ₹1.42 crore from a domestic customer for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian Defence Manufacturing players offering a full service and manufacture of Electronic Systems and Cable Harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.

The company reported a net loss of ₹2.43 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with a net profit of ₹10.01 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales fell 39.47 per cent to ₹121.06 crore from ₹200.01 crore.