MF equity buying drops to 3-year low in Feb; correction may revive demand
Mutual fund equity purchases fell sharply in February as inflows slowed and volatility rose, but fund managers say the recent correction could spur fresh buying amid more reasonable valuations
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Buying of domestic equities by mutual funds (MFs) dropped to a three-year low of ₹10,381 crore in February, down sharply from ₹42,355 crore in January, amid slowing inflows into equity schemes and heightened market volatility. However, fund managers indicate that the recent sharp correction in the market could prompt them to step up purchases in the coming months as valuations turn more attractive.
