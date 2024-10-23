Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Deepak Builders IPO closes today: 30% GMP spike; is it worth investing?

Deepak Builders IPO closes today: 30% GMP spike; is it worth investing?

Deepak Builders IPO has so far received strong demand from investors, with bids for 13,57,18,169 shares against 89,67,061 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 15.14 times

Deepak Builders IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Deepak Builders IPO GMP: The grey market premium (GMP) for Deepak Builders & Engineers' initial public offering (IPO) remains strong on its final subscription day. The IPO, which opened on Monday, October 21, 2024, closes today. According to sources tracking grey market activity, unlisted shares of Deepak Builders are trading at a premium of Rs 31, representing a 30.05 percent surge over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 203.

Deepak Builders IPO subscription details

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deepak Builders IPO has so far received strong demand from investors, with bids for 13,57,18,169 shares against 89,67,061 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 15.14 times by around 10:36 AM on Wednesday. 
 

Non-Institutional Investors placed the highest bid for the Deepak Builders IPO, subscribing 24.34 times. This was followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed 19.21 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 1.10 times, as per the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Deepak Builders IPO details
Deepak Builders IPO is available at a price band of Rs 192-203, and a lot size of 73 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 73 shares of Deepak Builders IPO, and in multiples thereof. A retail investor requires a minimum amount of Rs 14,819 to bid for one lot or 73 shares of the IPO. 

The basis of allotment of Deepak Builders shares is expected to take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, and subsequently, the company’s shares will be credited into demat accounts on Friday, October 25, 2024. 

More From This Section

Photo: Shutterstock

IndiGo Q2 results preview: Analysts expect net loss, margin erosion

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 80,400; Nifty at 24,550; IT jumps 2.5%, Oil down

Zomato

What led Zomato to slip 5% despite 5x rise in Q2 PAT? CLSA ups target price

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance surges over 5% on steady Q2 earnings; profit zooms 13%

NSE

Goldman Sachs cuts Indian stocks to neutral amid slowing economic growth


Deepak Builders shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 28, 2024. Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the Deepak Builders IPO, while Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager of the public issue.

Is it worth investing in Deepak Builders IPO? 
The company has succeeded in garnering reviews from brokers, including the Anand Rathi Research Team and Swastika Investment, for its IPO. The analysts have shared a positive outlook for the Deepak Builders IPO.

About Deepak Builders & Engineers
Deepak Builders & Engineers India, established in 2017, is a construction company specialising in building administrative, institutional, industrial, and residential projects. The company delivers turnkey solutions, encompassing architecture, civil works, MEP systems, and specialised services. Its business operates across three verticals: Construction Projects, Infrastructure Projects, and Product Sales.

Also Read

L to R - Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies Limited, Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies Limited and Sonal Shrivstava, CFO, Waaree Energies Limited

Final Hours! Waaree Energies IPO closes today: GMP up 91%; should you bid?

ipo market listing share market

Godavari Biorefineries IPO opens today: Key details, GMP, & brokerage views

ipo market listing share market

Investors flock to Deepak Builders IPO; Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 30%

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies IPO Day 2: GMP up 100%, subscription soars 5x; invest now?

hyundai IPO GMP, listing

Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP recoups before listing: What should you expect?

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs share market IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon