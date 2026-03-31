Defence stocks see strong triggers amid rising capex, fewer concerns

India is a key player as the world’s largest defence importer and the fourth-largest defence spender. Policy is driving the creation of an indigenous defence industrial ecosystem. This may lead to a sustained, technology-intensive capex super cycle for domestic defence players.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given approvals for additional Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) worth Rs 2.38 trillion. The AoNs run across defence services and the Coast Guard and cover a wide range in terms of focus, including surveillance, combat, and long-range strike capabilities.

These include the Russian S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system, 155 mm Dhanush guns, and a fleet of medium transport aircraft. There is also approval for air defence tracked systems, armour-piercing tank ammunition, high-capacity radio relays, etc. The IAF may procure remotely piloted strike aircraft and overhaul Su-30 aero engine aggregates. The Coast Guard may receive heavy-duty air cushion vehicles.

All these may be procured through imports or indigenisation. Defence companies have strong order books and may benefit from exports. There are near-term challenges in the procurement of imported components. Localisation is not only strategically desirable; it also results in margin gains.

One of the key beneficiaries of defence capex is Bharat Electronics (BEL), which may develop the electronics suites for the Navy’s corvette programme for orders of Rs 12,000–15,000 crore by the first half (H1) of FY27. The finalisation of a QRSAM order of Rs 30,000 crore is also expected in early FY27.

Hindustan Aeronautics’ (HAL’s) deliveries of Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets may begin in early FY27, after progress on key IAF requirements such as missile-firing trials, certification of weapons systems, and integration of Israeli-origin radar with the indigenous electronic warfare suite. HAL says these will be done by April 2026. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed an award to HAL for six advanced light helicopters (ALH) Mk-III for Rs 2,900 crore. HAL has also received CCS nod for the light combat helicopters (LCH) ‘Prachand’ order worth Rs 65,000 crore.

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has completed the first off-production model (FOPM) for advanced Akash weapon systems and may deliver these in the near term. It has localised over 90 per cent of components for Akash and Astra missile systems. This cushions possible supply chain risks. BDL is to commission its new facilities at Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana, and it is expecting order inflows of Rs 15,000 crore in FY27.

Astra Microwave (AMPL) has taken a board decision to demerge its space, hydrology, and meteorology division as a separate entity, completing the demerger by Q1FY28. AMPL will focus on the defence and aerospace markets and retain a stake in existing JVs and manage wholly owned subsidiaries, to be a pure-play defence and aerospace company. Astra Space Technologies (ASTPL) will be the new space, meteorology, and hydrology businesses, operating as an independently listed entity with a mirror shareholding identical to AMPL.

Zen Technologies may benefit from incremental orders and improved subsidiary performance, while the standalone business will benefit from simulator and anti-drone orders. In FY25, subsidiary revenue contribution was Rs 50 crore, which may rise to Rs 500 crore by FY28, driven by subsidiaries ARIPL (100 per cent stake) and UTS (51 per cent stake). Management says Zen’s supply chain is currently not impacted by the Iran war.

Defence revenues are always lumpy. Investors need to monitor the finalisation of large projects under discussion, such as QRSAM and next-generation corvettes. Export order wins and government-to-government deals with other countries are another possible revenue stream, while global supply chain issues are also a concern given geopolitics.