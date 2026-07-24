Demand trends, pricing power to keep IndiGo's revenue trajectory strong

However, revenue growth remained healthy and was aided by price hikes. With capacity growth in Q2FY27 expected to be flattish and demand staying strong, the company believes that passenger revenues should see a 25 per cent growth in that quarter.

While brokerages have cut their operating profit before lease rental estimates post the result, they remain positive on the prospects of the market leader, given international expansion, healthy demand trends and measured capacity additions. The stock is down about 16 per cent over the past year and is trading at just under 10 times its enterprise value to operating profit.

The company posted a revenue growth of 19 per cent largely on the back of a 21 per cent jump in average fares (yields), even as capacity increase was limited to 2.8 per cent. Price hikes amid rising fuel costs partly offset the cost surge reflecting industry discipline as well as pricing power. Load factors at 83.3 per cent were marginally lower than estimates and about 130 basis points (bps) lower than Q1FY26.

Jainam Shah and Anurag Katta of Equirus Securities believe that the recent fare hikes, driven by fuel surcharges to offset elevated fuel costs, highlight the industry’s improved pricing discipline.

IndiGo believes this pricing reset is structural rather than cyclical. The post-Covid yield expansion in FY22-FY23 was sustained through FY24-FY25 despite capacity normalisation — underpinning strong profitability.

A similar trend appears to be unfolding, with Q1FY27 yields up 21 per cent year-on year (Y-o-Y) alongside healthy load factors, according to the analysts. While near-term earnings remain sensitive to fuel prices and currency movements, these pressures are cyclical. IndiGo’s scale, cost leadership and disciplined execution position it to capture India’s long-term aviation growth, the brokerage says. It is positive on the airline with a target price of ₹6,084.

Even as revenue growth was strong, margins took a severe beating given the surge in operating costs. Fuel costs jumped 86 per cent with fuel expenses rising to 44 per cent of revenue as compared to 28-29 per cent in Q1FY26 and in Q4FY26. Additionally, supplementary lease rentals also remained elevated due to rupee depreciation and contractual escalations. This led to a decline of 86 per cent in the operating profit while net profit was in the red, to the tune of ₹240 crore.

The management said that a combination of fuel price escalation, adverse foreign exchange movement and the West Asia conflict impacted Q1 profitability, resulting in a net loss of ₹240 crore. Cost pressures excluding fuel, according to JM Financial Research, also persisted, with average costs ex-fuel ex-forex rising 11 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting inflation in dollar-denominated costs and lower aircraft utilisation. Despite multiple headwinds, the brokerage has an “add” rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,630.

While higher average costs excluding fuel and geopolitical uncertainties may weigh on near-term earnings, analysts led by Ashutosh Somani of the brokerage believe the structural earnings story is intact. They continue to view IndiGo as one of the highest-quality aviation franchises globally, and maintain their constructive stance given its dominant market position, disciplined capacity deployment, superior cost structure and multi-year international expansion opportunity.

On change in aviation policy allowing airport operators to operate airlines, the IndiGo management believes that there is no global precedent of airport operators owning airlines given conflict of interest. Any change in policy could, however, impact its prospects.

Factoring in the restart of the West Asia conflict, which is leading to higher Brent and cracking margins, Motilal Oswal Research has cut its FY27 operating profit assumptions (before rentals) by 12 per cent, while maintaining FY28 estimates.